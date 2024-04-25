Meta Reports More Than Double Q1 Profit; 3.24 Billion Daily Active Users

author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

Etv Bharat

Meta on Wednesday reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg asserted that the company has witnessed a good start to the year 2024.

Hyderabad: Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, reported a more than two-fold increase in first-quarter earnings, driven by an increase in advertising revenue and an increase of 6% in the average cost of advertising across its platforms. However, its stock price dropped sharply after hours following disappointing revenue guidance.

Meta now has 3.24 billion family daily active people (DAP) on average across its family of apps, an increase of 7 per cent year-over-year. Instagram Threads has reached more than 150 million monthly active users -- up from 130 million in February.

In an earnings call with analysts, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Instagram, reels and video continue to drive engagement, with reels alone now making up 50 per cent of the time that's spent within the app.

"It's been a good start to the year," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. "The new version of Meta AI with Llama 3 is another step towards building the world's leading AI. We're seeing healthy growth across our apps and we continue making steady progress building the metaverse as well."

Meta Platforms Inc. earned $12.37 billion, or $4.71 per share, in the January-March period. That's up from $5.71 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 27% to $36.46 billion from $28.65 billion.

Meta also said it expects its 2024 capital expenses to be higher than anticipated due to its investments in artificial intelligence. It is forecasting expenses in the range of $35 billion to $40 billion, up from its earlier guidance of $30 billion to $37 billion.

Read More

  1. Apple Pulls WhatsApp and Threads From App Store on Beijing's Orders
  2. Meta to Temporarily Shut Down Threads App in Turkey
  3. WhatsApp Testing Meta AI Chatbot in India, Other Markets
Last Updated :23 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.