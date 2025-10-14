Meta Reintroduces Jobs Feature To Facebook, Enables Users To Find Local Jobs
According to Facebook’s guidelines, jobs listed on the platform should not promote discriminatory practices, sexually suggestive content, or scams.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned Facebook has reintroduced the Jobs feature into its platform. It was earlier introduced to the platform in 2017, but was discontinued in 2023. It is a LinkedIn-like feature that allows young adults to find job opportunities via Facebook. It lets users above the age of 18 find work at local restaurants, shops, or service-based businesses. Employers can create a job listing through a dedicated tab on Facebook Marketplace or across groups or pages. Meta says that all job listings must be posted according to the guidelines laid down by Facebook. This means that jobs that promote discriminatory practices, sexually suggestive content, or scams cannot be posted. The Jobs feature is currently available only in the US.
Jobs on Facebook
With the help of the Jobs feature, users looking for their first real job or a part-time gig can find and apply for the kind of work they want. In the Marketplace, a dedicated tab is provided, where users can apply for jobs. They can further filter and sort out jobs based on category, distance, and type using the given subtabs.
New @facebook features make finding jobs easier. https://t.co/FwAMWPl2QR— Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) October 13, 2025
The shutdown of Jobs feature on Facebook likely resulted from low usage compared to competitors like LinkedIn, a shift to monetised ads over free tools, regulatory challenges around data privacy and ad targeting. Efforts to simplify the platform could also have played a role in discontinuing the feature.
Tips to find jobs using this feature
Here are a few tips to find real jobs or part-time gigs using the Jobs feature in Facebook:
- Connect directly with employers: Job seekers must reach out to employers via Messenger to ask questions related to the job or schedule interviews.
- Do some research: They must learn more about potential employers by exploring their Facebook Pages.
- Customise job search: They can either broaden their search for job openings or narrow it down to something that fits best for them.
- Personalised recommendations: Most relevant job opportunities based on the job seeker’s browsing history will be highlighted by Facebook.