Meta Reintroduces Jobs Feature To Facebook, Enables Users To Find Local Jobs

Hyderabad: Meta-owned Facebook has reintroduced the Jobs feature into its platform. It was earlier introduced to the platform in 2017, but was discontinued in 2023. It is a LinkedIn-like feature that allows young adults to find job opportunities via Facebook. It lets users above the age of 18 find work at local restaurants, shops, or service-based businesses. Employers can create a job listing through a dedicated tab on Facebook Marketplace or across groups or pages. Meta says that all job listings must be posted according to the guidelines laid down by Facebook. This means that jobs that promote discriminatory practices, sexually suggestive content, or scams cannot be posted. The Jobs feature is currently available only in the US.

Jobs on Facebook

With the help of the Jobs feature, users looking for their first real job or a part-time gig can find and apply for the kind of work they want. In the Marketplace, a dedicated tab is provided, where users can apply for jobs. They can further filter and sort out jobs based on category, distance, and type using the given subtabs.