Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With Built-In Screen And Neural Band Controls: Price, Specifications

The Meta Ray-Ban Display will be available for sale on September 30, 2025 in the US. ( Image Credit: Meta )

By ETV Bharat Tech Team Published : September 18, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Meta unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses, featuring an augmented reality screen, at the Meta Connect event. The newly launched smartglasses are the successor of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which were launched globally in 2023 and came to India in May 2025. The Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses feature an ultra-wide camera on the left side of the frame, microphones, custom-built open-ear speakers, and a heads-up display (HUD) on the bottom of the right lens. The smartglasses also come with Meta Neural Band—a surface electromyography (EMG or sEMG) wristband—that allows users to control their actions on the device via gestures. Meta Ray-Ban Display: Price, availability The Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses are priced at $799 (around Rs 70,000), including both the glasses and the Meta Neural Band. It comes in Black and Sand colour options. Meta AI on Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses (Image Credit: Meta) The sale of the Meta Ray-Ban Display will commence on September 30, 2025, and will be limited to offline retailers in the US, including Ray-Ban, Best Buy, LensCrafters, and Sunglass Hut stores. Mark Zuckerberg-owned tech giant plans to make the new smartglasses available in Canada, France, Italy, and the UK in early 2026. Meta Ray-Ban Display: Specifications The Meta Ray-Ban Display features a 600x600 resolution screen that covers about a 20-degree field of vision, and has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Despite this high brightness, Meta claims that the screen has just two per cent of light leakage, which indicates that people around the users cannot see or identify the AR display.