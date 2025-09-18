Meta Ray-Ban Display Smart Glasses Launched With Built-In Screen And Neural Band Controls: Price, Specifications
The Meta Neural Band features surface electromyography (sEMG) that enables users to control their actions on the Meta Ray-Ban smartglasses.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta unveiled the Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses, featuring an augmented reality screen, at the Meta Connect event. The newly launched smartglasses are the successor of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, which were launched globally in 2023 and came to India in May 2025.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses feature an ultra-wide camera on the left side of the frame, microphones, custom-built open-ear speakers, and a heads-up display (HUD) on the bottom of the right lens. The smartglasses also come with Meta Neural Band—a surface electromyography (EMG or sEMG) wristband—that allows users to control their actions on the device via gestures.
Meta Ray-Ban Display: Price, availability
The Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses are priced at $799 (around Rs 70,000), including both the glasses and the Meta Neural Band. It comes in Black and Sand colour options.
The sale of the Meta Ray-Ban Display will commence on September 30, 2025, and will be limited to offline retailers in the US, including Ray-Ban, Best Buy, LensCrafters, and Sunglass Hut stores.
Mark Zuckerberg-owned tech giant plans to make the new smartglasses available in Canada, France, Italy, and the UK in early 2026.
Meta Ray-Ban Display: Specifications
The Meta Ray-Ban Display features a 600x600 resolution screen that covers about a 20-degree field of vision, and has a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Despite this high brightness, Meta claims that the screen has just two per cent of light leakage, which indicates that people around the users cannot see or identify the AR display.
The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate in general and a 30Hz refresh rate while watching content. Notably, this is the first time that Meta is making a pair of smartglasses that come embedded with an AR display.
The new Meta smartglasses come with transition lenses that make them suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear. These lenses support prescriptions between -4.00 and +4.00.
In terms of optics, the Meta Ray-Ban Display boasts a 12MP camera with 3x zoom, making it capable of capturing up to 3,024 x 4,032 pixel resolution images and up to 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Meta Ray-Ban Display comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which can hold up to 1,000 images and 100 videos lasting up to 30 seconds each.
Meta Neural Band: It was first seen with the Orion prototype at the Meta Connect 2024 event. The Meta Neural Band is a Surface Electromyography (sEMG) wristband that records the minute muscle movements happening in the wrist and fingers and converts them into an electrical signal. They are sent to the device, which then pairs the signal with a particular action. For instance, if a user wants to scroll through the screen or click on an interactive element present in the Meta Ray-Ban Display, they just have to move their fingers to make gestures for the action subtly.
Meta promises that users will be able to write messages using subtle finger movements. The tech giant mentions that it took four years of research to build the Meta Ray-Ban Display.
The Meta Neural Band is built with Vectran, the material which is used on the crash pads of the Mars Rover, making it durable and flexible. It comes with an IPX7 rating for water resistance. The band is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours with its fully charged case.
Meta Ray-Ban Display vs other smartglasses
The Meta Ray-Ban Display smartglasses are integrated with Meta AI, enabling users to check their messages, view photos and see translations, and also interact with them. It also allows sending and receiving video calls. Interestingly, the Meta Ray-Ban Display supports both text messages from WhatsApp and Messenger.
Heads-Up Display (HUD): It can also be used as a camera’s viewfinder with 3x zoom, allowing users to see a zoomed view. Moreover, the screen can also be used for navigation, live translations, and captions.