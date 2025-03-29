Facebook Launches Friends Tab To Revive "OG" Social Media Vibes: Available In US & Canada

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a new tab on Facebook, the first social media platform it created. The company says that the new tab named 'Friends Tab' is designed to be a go-to place for checking out your friends' stories, reels, posts, birthdays and more. This feature aims to help users view content only from their friends and filter out recommended content suggested by Facebook's algorithm. Notably, the Friends Tab is similar to Instagram's 'Following' and 'Close Friends' feeds, which only show posts, reels, and stories from accounts that you follow or from friends you have added to your Close Friends list.

How to Access Friends Tab on Facebook

To access the Friends Tab on Facebook, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Click on your profile picture in the Home feed.

Step 2: Now click on 'Settings & Privacy', then select 'Settings', and then click 'Tab bar.'

Step 3: Select Customize your Tab bar, then click "Friends" and pin the tab.

Previously, the Friends tab served as a place for users to view friend requests and 'People you may know.' Meta says, "Over the years, Facebook evolved to meet changing needs and created best-in-class experiences across Groups, Video, Marketplace and more," but the essence of staying connected with friends was lost in this transition. So to bring back its essence, Meta plans to roll out several "OG Facebook experiences" throughout the year. Initially, this feature will be available in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to expand to other regions sometime later. Meta has not specified any timeline regarding the expansion of this feature to other regions.

Last October, Meta launched a Gen-Z-focused redesign for Facebook. This was done to attract younger users to the platform who have mostly abandoned it for other social media platforms, such as Meta's Instagram or TikTok. In January 2025, during Facebook's Q4 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a "return to OG Facebook" campaign as part of his key goals in 2025.

Zuckerberg stated, “I think there are a lot of opportunities to make [Facebook] way more culturally influential than it is today,” told the investors at the time. He added, “I think some of this will kind of get back to how Facebook was originally used back in the day.”

