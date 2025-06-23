Oakley x Meta Launch AI Glasses For Athletes With 3K Video Recording Capability: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Meta and Oakley have collaborated to launch Oakley Meta HSTN Performance AI glasses, specifically made for fitness activities. Claiming to combine performance, design, and AI features for sports enthusiasts and athletes, these smart glasses offer 3K video recording, open-ear speakers, and up to 8 hours of battery life—providing longer backup than Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The support for Meta AI enables these glasses to respond to users’ queries via voice commands.

Meta Oakley Performance AI glasses: Price, availability

The Limited Edition Oakley Meta HTSN is priced at $499 (around Rs 43,000). It will be available for pre-orders starting from July 11, 2025. The rest of the smart glasses collection will be introduced later this year, with prices starting from $399 (around Rs 34,000).

The new smartglasses will be sold in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and Australia. Moreover, Meta plans to make the smartglasses available in Mexico, the UAE, and India by the end of the year.

Meta Oakley Performance AI glasses: Specifications

The Oakley Meta HSTN smartglasses feature a 12MP camera that supports video recording of up to 3K resolution. It comes with open-ear speakers built into the frame, so wearers can enjoy music, podcasts, or call their contacts without the need for headphones.

These glasses come with built-in Meta AI, which provides real-time assistance during various activities such as posting videos on social media or checking weather conditions. It has an IPX4 rating for water resistance, indicating that the HSTN glasses can withstand rain, sweat, or splashes during outdoor sports.

The new smart glasses offer up to eight hours of use on a single charge, while a quick 20-minute charge can fill half of the battery. It comes with a charging case, which is claimed to provide 48 hours of battery life.

Meta recently launched the Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, which were made in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses feature a 12MP camera, which records 1080p videos. It sports open-ear speakers, five microphones, and 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. The smartglasses come with built-in Meta AI, which responds to the wearer’s queries.