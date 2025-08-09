Instagram Now Lets You Repost Reels And Posts From Others, Adds Location Sharing And Friends Tab

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced three new features for Instagram. The first one is ‘Repost’, which allows users to repost their favourite reels and posts directly to their feed for followers to see, while providing credit to the original creator. The other two features are the Instagram Map and Friends tab. The former feature allows users to share their last active location with friends they choose, while the latter enables users to see public content that their friends have interacted with or recommended by Blends—a personalised Reels feed shared with friends within direct messages.

Repost Feature

The Repost feature enables users to repost public reels and feed posts with their friends. These reposted reels and posts will also be recommended to users’ friends’ and followers’ feeds, which will be showcased in a separate tab on their profile.

Repost Feature (Image Credit: Meta)

The reposted contents are credited to their original creator. It makes it easier for users to track and revisit shared content, similar to how the tagged photos tab operates. The Repost feature significantly benefits content creators, as their username stays visible, and the repost tracks back to the original post. This allows content creators to have organic reach to new viewers and achieve more followers.

To repost a reel or a post, a user just needs to tap the repost icon. They can also choose to add a comment or a note to the reposted content by typing into the thought bubble.

Instagram Map

With the help of the Instagram Map, users can now share their last active location with friends, as they choose. Users can turn off their location anytime. Location sharing by default remains off. This feature has already been available in Snapchat.

Instagram Map (Image Credit: Meta)

By opening the Instagram map, a user can see what content their friends and favourite creators are posting from various locations. A few key pointers of this feature:

A user can choose to share their location with friends (followers who you follow back), close friends, only selected friends, or no one.

Location sharing is updated whenever a user opens the Instagram app (can be turned off at any time).

If a teen account chooses to opt for this feature, their parents will be able to control the location sharing experience on the map. Parents will receive a notification if their teen starts to share their location. This will allow them to monitor their teens and know with whom they are sharing their location

Whether a user chooses to share their location or not, they can still use the Instagram Map to explore location-based content, including stories, reels, and posts. The content, such as reels, stories, and posts, will be available in the map for 24 hours after it is posted. The notes from mutually following people will be available for 24 hours.

The Instagram Map will be available at the top of the DM inbox and has been rolled out in the US. It will be made available globally soon, as per Meta.

Friends Tab

The Friends tab allows users to view public content which their friends have interacted with or recommendations from Blends. It enables a user to know which reels are viewed by their friends.

Friends Tab (Image Credit: Meta)

To access this feature, a user has to tap the “Friends” tab at the top of Reels. They can return to the usual Reels feed by tapping the “Reels” tab.