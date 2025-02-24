Meta Is Hiring For Engineering And AI Roles In India, Posts 41 Jobs For New Bengaluru Office

Hyderabad: Meta is expanding its presence in India with a new office and increased workforce in the engineering department. The Facebook parent has announced a new office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, following in the footsteps of major tech giants, such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, which have already established strong engineering and product teams in 'Garden City' and across the country.

Meta appears to be building a team of engineers and product specialists for artificial intelligence (AI) roles. According to a job listing on Meta’s website, the company is currently hiring an Engineering Director in Bengaluru. The hired person will be responsible for building a strong technical team and also play a key part in shaping Meta’s long-term engineering presence in India.

"We are looking for an experienced Engineering Director to build and lead our engineering team in India," Meta's job listing says. "Your responsibilities will include developing and executing our engineering strategy, building and managing a high-performing team, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality products."

"This is a unique opportunity to play a key role in shaping the future of our engineering presence in India. You will be responsible for establishing a strategy to hire and build founding engineering teams, partnering with regional leadership to create a vision for engineering teams in India, developing strategic roadmaps, and ensuring the highest level of technical execution quality," it adds.

In addition to the Engineering Director, Meta is also hiring for 40 other roles in Bengaluru, including hardware engineers to support its growing AI infrastructure, including data centre operations and custom chip development.

According to IANS, several Meta employees on LinkedIn shared that the Bengaluru centre is being set up by the company’s enterprise engineering team, which focuses on creating internal tools to enhance productivity within Meta. The company entered the Indian market in 2010 and has offices in Gurugram, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

However, most of its workforce in the country has been engaged in functions like sales, marketing, business development, operations, policy, legal, and finance. The new Bengaluru office marks a shift, as the company looks to expand its engineering capabilities in India, the agency said.

Earlier this week, Google inaugurated a new campus in Bengaluru, which is also one of its largest offices in the world. The new office, named "Ananta", houses teams from various divisions, including Android, Google Play, Cloud, Maps, Pay, Play, and DeepMind. With the inauguration of the campus, Google stressed that India has always played the role of a strategic nerve centre in the tech discourse, and the new campus is part of Google's ongoing efforts to build with and for India and the world.