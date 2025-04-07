Meta Introduces New Llama 4 Models, Claims To Outperform GPT-4o And Gemini 2.0 Flash

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a new family of multimodal Llama AI models. The Llama 4 herd includes the Llama 4 Scout, Llama 4 Maverick, and Llama 4 Behemoth, each differing in size and use cases. Meta says these new models will mark the beginning of a new era of natively multimodal AI innovation and allow people to build more personalised multimodal experiences.

Llama 4 Scout is a 109 billion parameter model with 17 billion active parameters and 16 experts. Meta calls it the best multimodal model in the world in its class, claiming Scout is more powerful than all previous generation Llama models while fitting in a single NVIDIA H100 GPU. Additionally, this model claims to offer an industry-leading context window of 10M, delivering better results than Gemma 3, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, and Mistral 3.1 across a range of widely reported benchmarks.

Llama 4 Scout is a general purpose model (Meta)

Llama 4 Maverick is a 400 billion parameter model with 17 billion active parameters and 128 experts. Meta calls it the best multimodal model in its class, beating GPT-4o and Gemini 2.0 Flash across a broad range of benchmarks. Maverick is said to have achieved comparable results to the new DeepSeek v3 on reasoning and coding at less than half the active parameters. It also claims to offer also offers a best-in-class performance to cost ratio with an experimental chat version scoring ELO of 1417 on LMArena.

Llama 4 Maverick is a 17 billion active parameter model (Meta)

Both the Scout and Maverick have been distilled from Llama 4 Behemoth, Meta's most powerful model yet, with 2 trillion total parameters, 288 billion active parameters, and 16 experts. Meta says that Behemoth is also among the world’s smartest LLMs or the most intelligent teacher model for distillation. Llama 4 Behemoth outperforms GPT-4.5, Claude Sonnet 3.7, and Gemini 2.0 Pro on several STEM benchmarks, the company says.

Llama 4 Behemoth has yet to be released (Meta)

Llama 4 herd availability

Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick are available to download via llama.com and Hugging Face. These models will be available to download via Meta partners in the coming days. Llama 4 now also powers Meta AI in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram Direct, and on the web. Meta has yet to release Llama 4 Behemoth, as it is still training.

