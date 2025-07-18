ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature In India: How To Use Via WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

The Imagine Me AI feature was introduced by Meta in 2024. ( Image Credit: Meta )

Hyderabad: Meta has finally expanded its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature Imagine Me to India, enabling users to customise and restyle their pictures via Meta AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

The new feature enables users to transform their selfies into any art form using text prompts. For instance, a user can change their image into a '90s rockstar or a comic book hero.

Meta introduced the Imagine Me feature in 2024 for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger via Meta AI, but it was made available only in a few countries, including the US and Europe. Now the feature has arrived in India as well.

Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation algorithms to generate images based on text prompts provided by the user. For example, if a user gives a prompt, “Imagine me as a turtle in the ocean”, the AI feature will create an image of the user swimming in the ocean along with other ocean creatures.

How to use the Imagine Me feature?