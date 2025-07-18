Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature In India: How To Use Via WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

Hyderabad: Meta has finally expanded its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature Imagine Me to India, enabling users to customise and restyle their pictures via Meta AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.
The new feature enables users to transform their selfies into any art form using text prompts. For instance, a user can change their image into a '90s rockstar or a comic book hero.
Meta introduced the Imagine Me feature in 2024 for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger via Meta AI, but it was made available only in a few countries, including the US and Europe. Now the feature has arrived in India as well.
Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation algorithms to generate images based on text prompts provided by the user. For example, if a user gives a prompt, “Imagine me as a turtle in the ocean”, the AI feature will create an image of the user swimming in the ocean along with other ocean creatures.
How to use the Imagine Me feature?
To use the Imagine Me AI feature, a user can go to Instagram messages, Facebook Messenger, or WhatsApp and start a conversation with @Meta AI in either personal or group chats and then begin the prompt with “Imagine Me as…”
First-time users will need to upload some of their selfies to assist Meta AI in creating accurate depictions in different avatars. Once the images are uploaded, they can click Generate to create an AI-generated image showcasing the user’s likeness along with the provided text prompt.
Users have the option to type “Imagine Me” followed by a situation, idea, or style, such as:
- Imagine Me in a royal setting
- Imagine Me in a zero-gravity dance battle
- Imagine Me with an ostrich
- Imagine Me with a panda in a bamboo forest
- Imagine Me as an astronaut
- Imagine Me as a cyborg in a neon-lit city
Notably, the images uploaded by the user can be updated or deleted at any time in Meta AI settings. Moreover, users can also manage their preferences, retake photos, or turn off the feature as they like.