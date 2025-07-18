ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature In India: How To Use Via WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger

WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook users in India can now transform their images into any art form using the 'Imagine Me' feature.

Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature For WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook In India
The Imagine Me AI feature was introduced by Meta in 2024. (Image Credit: Meta)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 12:02 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Meta has finally expanded its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature Imagine Me to India, enabling users to customise and restyle their pictures via Meta AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

The new feature enables users to transform their selfies into any art form using text prompts. For instance, a user can change their image into a '90s rockstar or a comic book hero.

Meta introduced the Imagine Me feature in 2024 for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger via Meta AI, but it was made available only in a few countries, including the US and Europe. Now the feature has arrived in India as well.

Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation algorithms to generate images based on text prompts provided by the user. For example, if a user gives a prompt, “Imagine me as a turtle in the ocean”, the AI feature will create an image of the user swimming in the ocean along with other ocean creatures.

How to use the Imagine Me feature?

To use the Imagine Me AI feature, a user can go to Instagram messages, Facebook Messenger, or WhatsApp and start a conversation with @Meta AI in either personal or group chats and then begin the prompt with “Imagine Me as…”

Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature For WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook
Imagine Me AI feature in Facebook Messenger (Image Credit: Meta)

First-time users will need to upload some of their selfies to assist Meta AI in creating accurate depictions in different avatars. Once the images are uploaded, they can click Generate to create an AI-generated image showcasing the user’s likeness along with the provided text prompt.

Users have the option to type “Imagine Me” followed by a situation, idea, or style, such as:

  • Imagine Me in a royal setting
  • Imagine Me in a zero-gravity dance battle
  • Imagine Me with an ostrich
  • Imagine Me with a panda in a bamboo forest
  • Imagine Me as an astronaut
  • Imagine Me as a cyborg in a neon-lit city

Notably, the images uploaded by the user can be updated or deleted at any time in Meta AI settings. Moreover, users can also manage their preferences, retake photos, or turn off the feature as they like.

Also Read: Google Is Replacing News Headlines In Discover Feed With AI-Generated Snippets

Hyderabad: Meta has finally expanded its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature Imagine Me to India, enabling users to customise and restyle their pictures via Meta AI chatbot across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

The new feature enables users to transform their selfies into any art form using text prompts. For instance, a user can change their image into a '90s rockstar or a comic book hero.

Meta introduced the Imagine Me feature in 2024 for WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger via Meta AI, but it was made available only in a few countries, including the US and Europe. Now the feature has arrived in India as well.

Imagine Me uses facial recognition and personalisation algorithms to generate images based on text prompts provided by the user. For example, if a user gives a prompt, “Imagine me as a turtle in the ocean”, the AI feature will create an image of the user swimming in the ocean along with other ocean creatures.

How to use the Imagine Me feature?

To use the Imagine Me AI feature, a user can go to Instagram messages, Facebook Messenger, or WhatsApp and start a conversation with @Meta AI in either personal or group chats and then begin the prompt with “Imagine Me as…”

Meta Introduces Imagine Me AI Image Generation Feature For WhatsApp, Instagram, And Facebook
Imagine Me AI feature in Facebook Messenger (Image Credit: Meta)

First-time users will need to upload some of their selfies to assist Meta AI in creating accurate depictions in different avatars. Once the images are uploaded, they can click Generate to create an AI-generated image showcasing the user’s likeness along with the provided text prompt.

Users have the option to type “Imagine Me” followed by a situation, idea, or style, such as:

  • Imagine Me in a royal setting
  • Imagine Me in a zero-gravity dance battle
  • Imagine Me with an ostrich
  • Imagine Me with a panda in a bamboo forest
  • Imagine Me as an astronaut
  • Imagine Me as a cyborg in a neon-lit city

Notably, the images uploaded by the user can be updated or deleted at any time in Meta AI settings. Moreover, users can also manage their preferences, retake photos, or turn off the feature as they like.

Also Read: Google Is Replacing News Headlines In Discover Feed With AI-Generated Snippets

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIWHATSAPPINSTAGRAMMETAIMAGINE ME

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.