Meta India Apologises For CEO Zuckerberg's Remark On India Elections; Calls It Inadvertent Error

New Delhi: Meta India on Wednesday apologised for CEO Mark Zuckerberg's remarks during a podcast that the incumbent government in India lost power in the 2024 elections, and termed it an "inadvertent error".

Taking to X, Meta India's Vice President Shivnath Thukral wrote: "Dear Honourable Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw, Mark's observation that many incumbent parties were not re-elected in 2024 elections holds true for several countries, BUT not India."

"We would like to apologise for this inadvertent error. India remains an incredibly important country for @Meta and we look forward to being at the heart of its innovative future," he further said.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier called out the remarks made by Zuckerberg on the Joe Rogan podcast. "Mr. Zuckerberg's claim that most incumbent governments, including India in 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect," Vaishnaw had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on January 13.

"As the world's largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. People of India reaffirmed their trust in NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership," said Vaishnaw, who is Minister for Information and Broadcasting as well as IT.