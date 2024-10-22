ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Revives Facial Recognition Technology To Combat Celeb-Bait Scam And Impersonation

Hyderabad: Meta is bringing back its facial recognition technology to help protect people from celeb-bait ads. Three years ago, the company decided to shut down the facial recognition software on Facebook in the wake of privacy and regulator pushback. However, it is now restarting as a test to detect and prevent instances where fraudsters use images of public figures to bait people into scams.

This scheme, commonly known as "celeb-bait", is designed to look like a legitimate ad, featuring content creators or celebrities. It lures people into engaging with scam ads that lead to scam websites. Afterwards, they are asked to share personal information or send money. Facial recognition technology not only aims to help protect people from such scams but also uses it as a means to identify impersonation and help people regain access to their compromised accounts.

Protection against celeb-bait ads

If Meta suspects an ad to be a scam, the system will compare faces in the ad to public figures' profile pictures on Facebook and Instagram. Confirmed scam ads will be blocked, and any facial data used will be deleted immediately.

The company says that initial tests with a small group of celebrities have shown promising results. Meta plans to notify more public figures about this protection, allowing them to opt-out if they choose.