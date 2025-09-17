ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Expected To Unveil New Smart Glasses At Connect Event

Meta is expected to show off artificial intelligence-powered smart glasses at its Connect developer conference Wednesday as CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to evangelise the glasses as the next step in human-computer interactions.

“Last year’s Meta Connect was far less metaverse and far more AI. Expect this year’s event to be virtually dominated by AI, specifically AI glasses and superintelligence," said Forrester research director Mike Proulx. “While Meta has the head start on AI glasses, competition is chomping at the bit with new entrants.”

The Menlo Park, California-based company teased a prototype for Orion, which Zuckerberg called “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen,” last year — but these holographic augmented reality glasses are still years away from being on the market.

Instead, analysts expect Meta to show off new smart glasses, likely with a small display controlled by a wristband the user wears.

“While more of an experimentation platform, they should enable consumers to access time, weather, notifications, frame and preview pictures, show captions and translate speeches, allow early integration of Meta’s assets (WhatsApp and Instagram), and display Meta AI responses,” said Forrester's Thomas Husson.

Meta is also expected to show off updates to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which “are likely to have enhanced AI capabilities interpreting the user’s surroundings and context," the analyst added.