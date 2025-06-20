ETV Bharat / technology

Meta Brings Passkeys To Facebook, Allowing Users To Sign In Without A Password

Meta announced that passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook. Additionally, Messenger will get support for passkeys in the coming months. Notably, the Facebook passkey will automatically work on Messenger once the feature goes live.

Hyderabad: Meta has announced the introduction of Passkeys on Facebook, enabling easier and safer sign-in experience for mobile users. Passkeys are secure digital credentials that allow users to log in ito their account without entering traditional passwords. They utilise stored fingerprint, facial recognition data, or a PIN to verify identity and enable access to supported websites and applications.

Meta said that passkeys represent a security upgrade over traditional passwords and one-time SMS codes, as they are resistant to guessing and theft by malicious websites or scam links. Developed by FIDO Alliance, an open industry association, passkeys are known to be effective against threats like phishing and password spraying.

"By using passkeys, you’ll have increased protection against online threats while also simplifying your login experience," Meta said in a blog post, adding that passkeys, along with the associated fingerprint, face scan, or PIN used to create them, are always stored on the user's device and are never seen, shared, or stored by Meta.

In addition to allowing users to log in to their accounts across websites and applications, passkeys also allow users to do a lot more, such as enabling autofill payment information when making purchases using Meta Pay.

How to set up passkey on Facebook

Creating a passkey is very easy and doesn't involve a long list of steps. As soon as Passkey is rolled out to Facebook and Messenger, you will get a prompt to set it up as soon as you open these applications. You just need to select "Continue" and provide a biometric scan (fingerprint scan/ face scan) or enter the PIN. If you somehow miss the prompt, you can head over to Settings > Accounts Centre > Password and Security, and select "Passkey" to set it up.