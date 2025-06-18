Meta Brings Advertisement And Subscriptions To WhatsApp: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of advertisements to the messaging platform, helping Meta tap a new revenue stream. Luckily, these advertisements will not appear in the Chats tab but instead appear within the Updates tab as Status from businesses and Promoted Channels.

"These new features will appear only on the Updates tab, away from your personal chats. This means if you only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and loved ones, there is no change to your experience at all," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

Businesses will be able to use ads in Status to promote a product or service, giving users the option to interact and start a conversation with them. Promoted Channels, on the other hand, will appear in the exploration feed when users are looking through the directory, allowing admins to increase their Channel's visibility and reach more users.

Additionally, the messaging platform is also adding Channel Subscriptions, enabling users to support their favourite creators on the platform by paying them a monthly fee in exchange for exclusive updates. This will work more or less like how subscriptions work on Instagram.

WhatsApp will introduce ads in its Updates tab and subscriptions for creators (Image Credits: Meta)

With the announcement of new revenue-oriented features, WhatsApp ensured that "personal messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted" and are not used to show ads, but it will use information like a user's country or city, language, the Channels they follow, and how they interact with the ads they see.

WhatsApp also reiterated its promise of not selling or sharing users' phone numbers to advertisers. "Your personal messages, calls and groups you are in will not be used to determine the ads you may see," it added.

The introduction of advertisements in WhatsApp is a big change for the platform, as founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton had vowed to keep the platform free of ads when they created it in 2009. However, things started to change for the application when Facebook purchased WhatsApp in 2014, and the pair left a few years later.

Meta has long been trying to generate revenue from WhatsApp, a service that is used daily by 1.5 billion people around the world. It had rejected the idea of charging users a fixed annual fee to use the service. Instead, it wanted to bring businesses to the platform and have them pay for access to billions of people on the platform.