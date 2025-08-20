ETV Bharat / technology

You Can Now Dub And Lip Sync Reels On Instagram And Facebook, Thanks To New Meta AI Translations Feature

The Meta AI translation feature will be available to Facebook creators who have at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts. ( Image Credit: Meta Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta has rolled out an AI-powered voice translation feature to its popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The new Meta AI translations feature can translate the creator’s voice and also allow them to sync lip movements with the new audio.

The new feature could help creators reach a wider audience that speaks a different language. Notably, AI-translated reels will appear in users’ preferred language, along with a note mentioning that Meta AI has translated the reel.

The California-based company claims that the Meta AI translations use the creator’s sound and tone to mimic their voice. Moreover, the lip-syncing feature allows the creator’s mouth movements to be in alignment with the translated speech, making the translated audio seem natural and authentic. Creators can turn this feature on or off and review or remove the translations whenever they like.

Currently, the Meta AI translations will be able to translate reels in two languages: English and Spanish. This means that this AI tool will be able to convert reels with English conversations into Spanish and vice versa (English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English). Meta has stated that it will add more languages to the AI tool soon.

The Meta AI translations feature is available to all public Instagram accounts as well as Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers.

How to use Meta AI Translations on Facebook

Step 1: Tap on ‘Translate your voice with Meta AI’, then go to the options to enable voice translation and lip synchronisation as desired. Note this must be done before publishing the reel.