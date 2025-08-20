ETV Bharat / technology

You Can Now Dub And Lip Sync Reels On Instagram And Facebook, Thanks To New Meta AI Translations Feature

Initially, the Meta AI Translations will be able to translate English conversations into Spanish and Spanish conversations into English.

Meta Rolled Out Meta AI Translations To Dub And Lip Sync Reels For Instagram And Facebook Creators
The Meta AI translation feature will be available to Facebook creators who have at least 1,000 followers and all public Instagram accounts. (Image Credit: Meta Blog)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST

Hyderabad: Meta has rolled out an AI-powered voice translation feature to its popular social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The new Meta AI translations feature can translate the creator’s voice and also allow them to sync lip movements with the new audio.

The new feature could help creators reach a wider audience that speaks a different language. Notably, AI-translated reels will appear in users’ preferred language, along with a note mentioning that Meta AI has translated the reel.

The California-based company claims that the Meta AI translations use the creator’s sound and tone to mimic their voice. Moreover, the lip-syncing feature allows the creator’s mouth movements to be in alignment with the translated speech, making the translated audio seem natural and authentic. Creators can turn this feature on or off and review or remove the translations whenever they like.

Currently, the Meta AI translations will be able to translate reels in two languages: English and Spanish. This means that this AI tool will be able to convert reels with English conversations into Spanish and vice versa (English-to-Spanish and Spanish-to-English). Meta has stated that it will add more languages to the AI tool soon.

The Meta AI translations feature is available to all public Instagram accounts as well as Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers.

How to use Meta AI Translations on Facebook

Step 1: Tap on ‘Translate your voice with Meta AI’, then go to the options to enable voice translation and lip synchronisation as desired. Note this must be done before publishing the reel.

Step 2: Click ‘Share Now’ to publish the reel that has been translated into English or Spanish.

Step 3: The translated reel can be previewed using the review toggle.

Step 4: Under the professional dashboard, the creator will get a notification to review, which can be approved or rejected, without affecting the original reel.

Meta Rolled Out Meta AI Translations To Dub And Lip Sync Reels For Instagram And Facebook Creators
How to use Meta AI Translations on Facebook (Image Credit: Meta Blog)

Once the translated reel has been published, creators can get a view breakdown by language, allowing them to see which language is viewed by their audience. This data will enable creators to enhance the translations in their reels.

Meta recommends that creators use the Meta AI translations feature mainly for face-to-camera videos to obtain the best results. A creator must face forward, speak clearly, and keep their mouth visible.

Facebook only supports AI translations for up to two speakers, and Meta suggests avoiding overlapping speech for a smoother and better AI translation. Additionally, keeping background music and noise to a minimum is said to allow the Meta AI translations to provide accurate translations.

Meta Rolled Out Meta AI Translations To Dub And Lip Sync Reels For Instagram And Facebook Creators
Meta AI Translations Metrics (Image Credit: Meta Blog)

Facebook users can also opt out of translations for specific languages by selecting "Don’t translate" in the audio and language section present within the three-dot settings menu.

The tech giant has also confirmed that creators with a Facebook page can upload up to 20 of their own dubbed audio tracks into a single reel for a wider audience. The tracks can be edited before and after publishing the reel. Once the reel has been published, viewers can see it in their chosen language, similar to the Meta AI translations.

