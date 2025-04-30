ETV Bharat / technology

Meta AI App Launched With Llama 4 Integration, Will Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini, CoPilot

Meta has launched a Meta AI app integrated with Llama 4, which makes the AI experience more personalised.

Meta AI App Integrated With Llama 4 Launched, Creates Personalised AI Experience: Rivals ChatGPT, Gemini, CoPilot
The Meta AI app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. (Image Credit: Meta)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a standalone Meta AI app for smartphone users, offering new ways to interact with AI assistants across devices. Meta AI was already available across Meta platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. However, the dedicated application aims to offer a more personalised experience in addition to other features, such as a new Discover Feed and dynamic voice interactions.

As Meta AI remembers user preferences and context, people can choose to experience a personal AI designed around voice conversations with the new app, powered by Meta's Llama 4. The new app is available to download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Meta AI App: What’s new?

Even though voice interactions with AI are not new, using the Llama 4 AI model, users can now get more personalised, relevant, and conversational responses to their queries. As the app integrates seamlessly with other Meta AI tools, processes such as image generation and editing are all accessible using voice or text-based conversations. The app interface has a 'Ready to Talk' button that allows users to seamlessly start a conversation with Meta AI.

The new Meta AI app comes with a voice demo built with full-duplex speech technology, which allows more natural and dynamic voice interactions. This suggests that the app can respond in real-time without any delays and provide a more human-like conversation. Meta says that the AI app is in its experimental stage and may have a few technical issues or inconsistencies, which will be resolved over time. Currently, voice interactions and full duplex demo are available in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Discover Feed: The new app will include a discover feed which showcases others' creativity generated using AI. The page looks similar to any other app’s discover feed, and users can like, share, comment, or remix prompts.

Enhanced Meta AI on Web: Meta claims that the Meta AI on web has now been updated with features such as voice interactions, discover feed, new document editor, and enhanced image generation tools. The document editor tool is currently being tested in select countries.

Meta AI glasses: The Meta AI app is also a companion app for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, allowing users to start a conversation and pick it up later in the application.

Also Read: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses To Launch In India Soon With A New Design And AI Features

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a standalone Meta AI app for smartphone users, offering new ways to interact with AI assistants across devices. Meta AI was already available across Meta platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. However, the dedicated application aims to offer a more personalised experience in addition to other features, such as a new Discover Feed and dynamic voice interactions.

As Meta AI remembers user preferences and context, people can choose to experience a personal AI designed around voice conversations with the new app, powered by Meta's Llama 4. The new app is available to download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Meta AI App: What’s new?

Even though voice interactions with AI are not new, using the Llama 4 AI model, users can now get more personalised, relevant, and conversational responses to their queries. As the app integrates seamlessly with other Meta AI tools, processes such as image generation and editing are all accessible using voice or text-based conversations. The app interface has a 'Ready to Talk' button that allows users to seamlessly start a conversation with Meta AI.

The new Meta AI app comes with a voice demo built with full-duplex speech technology, which allows more natural and dynamic voice interactions. This suggests that the app can respond in real-time without any delays and provide a more human-like conversation. Meta says that the AI app is in its experimental stage and may have a few technical issues or inconsistencies, which will be resolved over time. Currently, voice interactions and full duplex demo are available in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Discover Feed: The new app will include a discover feed which showcases others' creativity generated using AI. The page looks similar to any other app’s discover feed, and users can like, share, comment, or remix prompts.

Enhanced Meta AI on Web: Meta claims that the Meta AI on web has now been updated with features such as voice interactions, discover feed, new document editor, and enhanced image generation tools. The document editor tool is currently being tested in select countries.

Meta AI glasses: The Meta AI app is also a companion app for Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, allowing users to start a conversation and pick it up later in the application.

Also Read: Ray-Ban Meta Glasses To Launch In India Soon With A New Design And AI Features

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

META AI APP FEATURESREADY TO TALK ON META AIMETA AI GLASSESMETAMETA AI APP

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.