Meta AI App Launched With Llama 4 Integration, Will Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini, CoPilot

Hyderabad: Meta has introduced a standalone Meta AI app for smartphone users, offering new ways to interact with AI assistants across devices. Meta AI was already available across Meta platforms, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. However, the dedicated application aims to offer a more personalised experience in addition to other features, such as a new Discover Feed and dynamic voice interactions.

As Meta AI remembers user preferences and context, people can choose to experience a personal AI designed around voice conversations with the new app, powered by Meta's Llama 4. The new app is available to download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Meta AI App: What’s new?

Even though voice interactions with AI are not new, using the Llama 4 AI model, users can now get more personalised, relevant, and conversational responses to their queries. As the app integrates seamlessly with other Meta AI tools, processes such as image generation and editing are all accessible using voice or text-based conversations. The app interface has a 'Ready to Talk' button that allows users to seamlessly start a conversation with Meta AI.

The new Meta AI app comes with a voice demo built with full-duplex speech technology, which allows more natural and dynamic voice interactions. This suggests that the app can respond in real-time without any delays and provide a more human-like conversation. Meta says that the AI app is in its experimental stage and may have a few technical issues or inconsistencies, which will be resolved over time. Currently, voice interactions and full duplex demo are available in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.