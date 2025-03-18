Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz has launched the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram series in India. This car is based on the existing Mercedes Benz-AMG SL 63 Roadster and was first showcased in 2024. The Maybach SL 680 Monogram is acclaimed to be the sportiest Maybach ever made. Notably, this vehicle upholds the luxury of a Maybach and brings in the sporty fun.
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Price, Deliveries, Rivals
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in two colours-- White Ambience and Red Ambience, paired with Obsidian black accents. Bookings for the vehicle have started, and deliveries of this luxurious roadster will commence in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.
In India, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 will rival the Bentley Continental GT convertible, Audi RS e-tron GT, Lotus Emira, and Bentley Mulliner.
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Exterior
The Maybach SL 680 features design elements from both the Mercedes and Maybach tags. The main profile and style are taken from the Mercedes Benz SL 680, while it is provided with a lot of signature Maybach elements.
At the front, the LED headlights have a sleek and aggressive look along with eyebrow-like DRLs. The chrome radiator grille has illuminated vertical slats and 'Maybach' lettering on top making the SL 680 stand out from the AMG SL 63. Moreover, buyers can emboss the 'Maybach' logo into the soft top fabric roof as part of its customisation.
The luxurious roadster stands on bespoke 21-inch forged wheels, which have 36 spokes connected to the three-pointed star emblem in the centre.
A world so extraordinary, it compels you to pause, look around. #GrandOpening #MercedesMaybach #MaybachSL #WelcomeToBeyond #MercedesBenzIndia pic.twitter.com/2gqwYREQzr— Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) March 17, 2025
A sleek chrome strip runs between the front and rear wheels; front fenders and door handles have chrome elements. Notably, the rear bumper is finished in smooth chrome just like the front bumper.
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Interior and Features
The new roadster has space for only two occupants. It features Nappa leather upholstery made by Manufaktur. The vehicle also features a new three-spoke steering wheel with 'Maybach' lettering on it and is provided with Maybach signets on the seat's headrests.
The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch central touchscreen found in the AMG SL 63. The vehicle features an AI-based MBUX multimedia system. The exhaust system has been tweaked to keep the cabin noise low, and the suspension of the vehicle has been tuned for comfort.
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Specifications
The luxury roadster is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine that generates a power output of 576.9 bhp and a torque of 800 Nm. The engine is mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. It can go from 0 to 100 in just 4.1 seconds and hit the top speed of 260 kmph which is electronically limited.