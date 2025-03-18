ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz has launched the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram series in India. This car is based on the existing Mercedes Benz-AMG SL 63 Roadster and was first showcased in 2024. The Maybach SL 680 Monogram is acclaimed to be the sportiest Maybach ever made. Notably, this vehicle upholds the luxury of a Maybach and brings in the sporty fun.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Price, Deliveries, Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is priced at Rs 4.2 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It is available in two colours-- White Ambience and Red Ambience, paired with Obsidian black accents. Bookings for the vehicle have started, and deliveries of this luxurious roadster will commence in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In India, the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 will rival the Bentley Continental GT convertible, Audi RS e-tron GT, Lotus Emira, and Bentley Mulliner.

Mercedes-Maybach SL 680: Exterior

The Maybach SL 680 features design elements from both the Mercedes and Maybach tags. The main profile and style are taken from the Mercedes Benz SL 680, while it is provided with a lot of signature Maybach elements.

At the front, the LED headlights have a sleek and aggressive look along with eyebrow-like DRLs. The chrome radiator grille has illuminated vertical slats and 'Maybach' lettering on top making the SL 680 stand out from the AMG SL 63. Moreover, buyers can emboss the 'Maybach' logo into the soft top fabric roof as part of its customisation.