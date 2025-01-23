Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, EQS 680 Night Series Launched In India: Check Prices, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz has launched its luxurious SUVs Maybach GLS 600 and Maybach EQS 680 SUV Night series in India at a starting price of Rs 3.71 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.63 crore (ex-showroom), respectively. Both SUVs feature cosmetic upgrades over their existing standard models. Notably, the GLS 600 Night series was launched after the EQS 680 SUV Night series was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Let's dive into the details of both luxurious SUVs.

Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS 600 Night Series

Exterior: The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 Night series has a dual-tone colour scheme with Mojave Silver and Onyx Black finishes on the top and bottom of the SUV. The SUV rides on all-black Maybach-spec 22-inch tyres, and the exterior fitments are blacked out to suit the overall theme. Notably, the front grille panel and headlights of the SUV feature rose-gold inserts.

Mercedes Benz GLS 600 Night series (Image Credit: Mercedes Benz)

Interior and Features: The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 Night Series boasts a blacked-out interior theme with seats wrapped in Nappa leather, complemented by wood and aluminium accents. This luxury SUV includes a digital instrument cluster featuring exclusive Night Series animation. The cabin's layout and features are akin to the top-spec Maybach GLS 600, with notable inclusions such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 27-speaker sound system, and 64-color ambient lighting.

Specifications: Mechanically, the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 Night Series remains unchanged, featuring the same engine as its top-spec counterpart, the Maybach GLS 600. The Maybach GLS 600 Night series is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine along with a 48V mild-hybrid electric motor that generates a power output of 542.4 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The luxury SUV goes from 0 to 100kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Mercedes Benz Maybach EQS 680 Night Series

Exterior: The Maybach EQS 680 Night Series gets the same colour treatment as the GLS 600 Night series and features a dark-chrome plated front grille and a dual-tone colourway consisting of Mojave Silver and Onyx Black spread across the whole SUV. The luxury SUV stands on 21-inch Maybach-themed wheels.

Mercedes Benz Maybach EQS 680 Night Series (Image Credit: Instagram/Mercedes Benz)

Interior and Features: The EQS 680 continues the blacked-out theme inside, similar to the GLS 600. It features Maybach-specific Nappa leather seats and a Night Series animation for the digital instrument cluster. Coming to the features, the EQS 680 Night series retains the same instrument list as its standard model. It includes a 790W Burmeister sound system, panoramic sunroof, electric window blinds, rear screen infotainment screen, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and more to name a few.

Specifications: The Maybach EQS 680 Night series retains the same engine as its standard model. The electric SUV is equipped with a 122 kWh battery pack which powers the dual electric motors offered on each axle. It produces a power output of 640 bhp and 950 Nm of torque. The EQS 680 offers a claimed range of 600 km on a full charge.