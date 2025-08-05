ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes Benz GLC With EQ Technology Teased Ahead Of Munich Motor Show On September 7

The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology will be showcased at the IAA Mobility 2025. ( Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz USA )

Hyderabad: German automaker Mercedes-Benz has officially teased the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology (Electric Intelligence) via its social media platforms. The vehicle has been officially previewed ahead of the unveiling at the Munich Motor Show on September 7, 2025.

As most of the details remain under wraps, Mercedes-Benz has only teased a brand-new grille design of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, which will join the German luxury carmaker's future line-up of electric cars. It will succeed the Mercedes-Benz EQC after its official launch.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will rival the Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW iX3, and Porsche Macan Electric, and others.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: New Grille design

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be the first model to integrate the brand's EQ technology into the GLC model. The upcoming GLC EV will be showcased at the IAA Mobility in Munich, set to occur on September 7, 2025.

The new grille comes with a bold, upright illuminated grille, which is different from the minimalist and smooth design seen on the current Mercedes-Benz EQ models. The radiator design of the GLC EV is inspired by the legendary 600 Pullman (W100), the Strict 8 (W114), the W108, and the W111 models. The new grille features a thick chrome surround and a matrix of 942 backlit LED pixels, which is capable of displaying animated graphics.