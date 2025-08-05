ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes Benz GLC With EQ Technology Teased Ahead Of Munich Motor Show On September 7

Mercedes-Benz officially teases the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology. The electric vehicle will be showcased at the IAA Mobility in Munich on September 7.

Mercedes Benz GLC With EQ Technology Front Grille Teased Ahead Of Munich Motor Show On September 7
The Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology will be showcased at the IAA Mobility 2025. (Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz USA)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: German automaker Mercedes-Benz has officially teased the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology (Electric Intelligence) via its social media platforms. The vehicle has been officially previewed ahead of the unveiling at the Munich Motor Show on September 7, 2025.

As most of the details remain under wraps, Mercedes-Benz has only teased a brand-new grille design of the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV, which will join the German luxury carmaker's future line-up of electric cars. It will succeed the Mercedes-Benz EQC after its official launch.

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will rival the Audi Q6 e-tron, BMW iX3, and Porsche Macan Electric, and others.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: New Grille design

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC EV will be the first model to integrate the brand's EQ technology into the GLC model. The upcoming GLC EV will be showcased at the IAA Mobility in Munich, set to occur on September 7, 2025.

The new grille comes with a bold, upright illuminated grille, which is different from the minimalist and smooth design seen on the current Mercedes-Benz EQ models. The radiator design of the GLC EV is inspired by the legendary 600 Pullman (W100), the Strict 8 (W114), the W108, and the W111 models. The new grille features a thick chrome surround and a matrix of 942 backlit LED pixels, which is capable of displaying animated graphics.

At the centre of the grille sits a large illuminated Mercedes-Benz tri-star logo. The illumination of the logo will depend on the market-specific regulations. For instance, in Europe, only the star can be illuminated, not the surrounding ring.

Buyers can choose between two finishes: Silver Shadow and Dark Chrome Optic. A non-illuminated version with smoky white plastic squares will also be available for buyers who prefer a more subtle look.

Although Mercedes-Benz did not showcase anything else, except the new front grille, the teaser image partially shows the sleek, angled LED headlights that appear to have a smoky effect, along with some grey trim surrounding the air intakes on the bumper.

New Mercedes-Benz GLC EV: Expected Interior

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC EV is expected to come with Mercedes-Benz's MBUX Hyperscreen, which is a wide curved display that seamlessly integrates the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and HVAC controls.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is currently available in the EQS and EQE. Since the GLC EV will be a new car, it will have updated and crisper visuals, smoother animations, and greater responsiveness.

Also Read: The End Of Google URL Shortener: Why Is Google Killing Goo.gl? The Full Story

