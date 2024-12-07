ETV Bharat / technology

Mercedes Benz G580 Set To Be Launched On January 2025: Everything We Know

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz, the German luxury carmaker has announced that they will launch their all-electric G-Wagon, G580 on January 9, 2025, in India. The G580, internationally known as EQG, will be based on the G-Class platform and use the EQ technology.

Mercedes Benz G580: Design

The upcoming G580 retains the iconic structure of the G-Class but comes with an electric powertrain. At the front, the grille has an illuminated octagonal with a closed panel and a large company emblem.

At the time of purchase, buyers can choose between a storage box designed to hold charging cables or a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. To improve the aerodynamics of the SUV, changes have been made to the air curtains of the rear-wheel arches, the bonnet, the A-pillar cladding, and the rear spoiler.

Mercedes Benz G580: Interior

The interior of the G580 is similar to the regular G-Class. The dashboard features two 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Apart from this, the electric SUV comes with an off-road visibility and a 360-degree camera.