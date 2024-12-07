Mercedes Benz G580 Set To Be Launched On January 2025: Everything We Know

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz, the German luxury carmaker has announced that they will launch their all-electric G-Wagon, G580 on January 9, 2025, in India. The G580, internationally known as EQG, will be based on the G-Class platform and use the EQ technology.
Mercedes Benz G580: Design
The upcoming G580 retains the iconic structure of the G-Class but comes with an electric powertrain. At the front, the grille has an illuminated octagonal with a closed panel and a large company emblem.
At the time of purchase, buyers can choose between a storage box designed to hold charging cables or a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. To improve the aerodynamics of the SUV, changes have been made to the air curtains of the rear-wheel arches, the bonnet, the A-pillar cladding, and the rear spoiler.
Mercedes Benz G580: Interior
The interior of the G580 is similar to the regular G-Class. The dashboard features two 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Apart from this, the electric SUV comes with an off-road visibility and a 360-degree camera.
Mercedes Benz G580: Engine Specifications
The Mercedes Benz G580 is powered by four electric motors, one motor for each wheel. The electric SUV generates a power output of 586 bhp, and 1,165 Nm of torque, can accelerate from 0-100 kmph within 5 minutes, and reach a top speed of 180 kmph.
The G580 can produce a range of 473km from its 116kWh battery, which supports 200kW DC fast charging, getting charged from 10-80 per cent within 32 minutes. The lithium-ion battery is placed on a steel ladder-frame chassis.
Mercedes Benz G580: Off-Road Specifications
Preserving its traditional off-road specifications of the G-Class, the G580 has ground clearance of 250 mm, a water-wading capacity of 850 mm, and approach, departure, and breakover angles of 32, 30.7, and 20.3 degrees respectively. Other off-roading functionalities include G-turn-- a system that allows the SUV to rotate in place, low-speed driving features for difficult terrain, and G-steering.