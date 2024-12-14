Mercedes Benz EQS 450 Set To Be Launched On January 9, 2025: Expected Price, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz is all set for the launch of two of its luxury cars-- EQS 450 and all-electric G580 on January 9, 2025, in India. The EQS 450 will be India's first model to be assembled outside of the US. The EQS 450 will have a 5-seater configuration compared to the EQS 580- a 7-seater SUV, which will provide a more comfortable backseat experience.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450: Expected Price

The upcoming Mercedes Benz EQS 450 SUV is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes Benz EQS 450: Specifications

The Mercedes Benz EQS 450 will be powered by a 122kWh battery pack similar to the one used in the EQS 580. The electric SUV claims to have a range of 857km on a single charge. The power drawn from the battery is distributed to the SUV via two electric motors placed on the rear-wheel axle individually.

The EQS 450 has a power output of 537 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque goes from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and gets charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200kW DC charger.

Mercedes Benz EQS 450: Features

The Mercedes Benz EQS 450 comes with an Energising Air Control Plus, a 360-degree camera, five-zone climate control, soft-close doors, a 5-speaker Burmester sound system, puddle lamps, and illuminated running boards. The electric SUV will likely get a 56-inch Hyperscreen setup with three screens integrated into one, along with rear entertainment screens. Furthermore, the SUV will come with Level 2 ADAS, nine airbags, and other safety features.