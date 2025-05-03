ETV Bharat / technology

MeitY Secretary Launches Silicon Photonics Products Indigenously Developed At IIT Madras

Chennai: In a major development with regard to India's technological advancement, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, on Friday launched two Silicon Photonics products designed and developed indigenously at the Centre of Excellence Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

A spokesperson for the IIT Madras said that Krishnan launched the products on eve of its industry stakeholders meeting, jointly convened by the Chief Investigator Prof. Bijoy Krishna Das and the MeitY Scientist Project-in-charge Dr. Sankhadip Das at the IIT Madras Campus on.

The CoE-CPPICS at IIT Madras is a unique place in India which follows the Product Research Development and Manufacturing Model by leveraging CMOS fabrication process compatible silicon photonics technology.

The mission of the Centre is to build capacity in all verticals of silicon photonics product manufacturing eco-system through focused R&D and nurture the Indian photonics industry for immediate needs in domestic and international markets.

The two products launched during the occasion include:

Fiber-Array Unit (FAU) Attachment Tool for Photonic Chip Packaging:

According to the IIT Madras spokesperson, the CoE-CPPICS has developed a novel state-of-the-art Fiber Array Attachment Tool in consultation with M/s Izmo leaderships and engineers, which could be seamlessly integrated with Izmo’s packaging facility for nextgen Photonics Chip Packaging. The world class packaging facility at izmo Microsystems is now commercially available for miniaturized silicon photonics product development, the spokesperson said.

Silicon Photonic QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator):

The second product that has been launched is a high-speed silicon photonics QRNG (Quantum Random Number Generator). It has been shown with a live demonstration that the product was successfully deployed at SETS (Society for Electronic Transactions and Security) Chennai; the SETS scientists and engineers integrated CPPICS QRNG Module into its secured server for customer services.

The QRNG module will be available commercially for potential customers through the CPPICS spin-off start-up “LightOnChip Pvt. Ltd.” The key applications of QRNG are: IT security for military and defence, Cryptographic algorithms, Quantum key distribution (QKD), Scientific Modelling & Simulations, Financial transactions/ Blockchain/ OTP, Gaming Applications

Congratulating CoE-CPPICS on these two products, Secretary, MeitY, Government of India, S. Krishnan said that the indigenously developed field deployable silicon photonic-based quantum random number generator (QRNG) module was pride for India. The product has been delivered to DRDO to help in advanced quantum cryptography, Krishnan said.

Speaking earlier, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that Silicon Photonics was an emerging technology that will certainly help design much more efficient and complex hardware for the future.