100+ IPs, 50+ Technologies: MeitY Secretary Launches India's First Nano Electronics Roadshow At IISc Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted India’s first Nano Electronics Roadshow in Bengaluru on Thursday, in partnership with IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Guwahati, S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, integrated the roadshow and highlighted the potential of semiconductor industry in the country.

“India’s semiconductor demand, currently at $45-50 billion, is expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030. A key focus of the ministry is aligning various efforts to advance the India Semiconductor Mission, one of the world’s most extensive subsidy and grant programs. With nearly 70-75 per cent of investments in major semiconductor facilities coming from taxpayer money, every Indian is a stakeholder in this mission. In fact, 20 per cent of the workforce in semiconductor design is in India. Ensuring its success is a collective responsibility shared by the government, industry, and academia,” Krishnan said.

He underscored the critical role of MeitY’s Nano Centers in fostering innovation and talent development to build a semiconductor-ready workforce of 85,000 professionals. He emphasised that the event represents a significant initiative by the ministry and the Government of India, symbolising convergence and fostering industry-academia collaboration, with the government playing a catalytic role in shaping India’s technological and industrial future.

“Nanotechnology is a field of research that integrates multiple scientific disciplines. For example, designing a chip brings together the best of physics, materials science, and machine design. The true value is created when the entire ecosystem progresses together,” said Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) at the roadshow. Singh also noted that while nanotechnology is not widely understood by the general public, it has vast applications that are part of everyday life. Technologies like ChatGPT, microphones, and recording-editing devices all rely on advancements in nanotechnology, but the complexities behind it often go unnoticed by the common person.

A stall at NER 2025 (ETV Bharat)

Regarding India’s AI advancements, Abhishek Singh highlighted the importance of building an India Foundation Model as part of the India AI Mission. This model is being developed with Indian data sets, Indian languages, and Indian contexts to ensure its relevance. However, he acknowledged the risks associated with technology limitations and noted that open-source models are not always truly open. To mitigate this, India must enhance its technology capabilities, leverage its skilled workforce, and tap into government funding to build a robust foundation model.

He also stressed that India’s focus on semiconductor and chip design will reduce the overall cost of training AI models in the near future. Singh shared that the Indian government had approved a semiconductor mission with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crores, much of which is allocated to various industries. Five major projects have already been approved. Furthermore, the India AI Mission has an allocation of Rs 10,372 crores, with Rs 4,563 crores dedicated to computing infrastructure. This significant funding will fuel AI initiatives and semiconductor development.

Singh also mentioned that the first Indian-designed semiconductor is expected to roll out later this year, with teams in India already working on GPU chip designs. Although timelines for these developments cannot be fixed, he emphasised that the right resources are being invested, and outcomes will soon follow. Singh also noted that India has now become the world’s second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

Singh stated that by 2027, India aims to reach a target of $500 billion in electronics manufacturing. The broader digital economy being built, which includes electronics manufacturing, AI, digital government, and space, is expected to contribute to a $1 trillion economy, making up 20 per cent of the goal for a $5 trillion economy by 2027.

In the pic: (L-R): Prof. V.Ram Gopal Rao, BITS Pilani; Abhishek Singh, Additional Secy. MietY; Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, Arusandhan National Research Foundation; Prof. Rudra Pratap, VC, Plaksha University (ETV Bharat)

He highlighted the remarkable synergy that has developed between academia, industries, and start-ups, a dynamic that was previously uncommon. In the past, these sectors often worked in isolation with limited trust. Today, however, there is a visible shift, with numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), partnerships, and collaborations taking place between researchers and start-ups, particularly in the fields of manufacturing and production. Singh emphasised that this collaboration is crucial as it creates real value that directly impacts society.

In addition to S Krishnan and Abhishek Singh, the inauguration was attended by Utpal Shah, SVP, Tata Electronics; Anand Ramamoorthy, Micron; Govindan Rangarajan, Director, IISc; and Juzer Vasi, IIT Bombay. Other prominent dignitaries included V Narayanan, Chair, ISRO; Rangesh Raghavan, India Head, Lam Research; V Ramagopal Rao, VC, BITS Pilani; and Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation, among others.

Professor V Ram Gopal Rao from BITS Pilani reflected on India’s progress in the field of nanotechnology, stating that the country now ranks third globally in this area. He credited the Department of Science and Technology (DST) for initiating major nanotechnology programs, which have propelled India to the top ranks. Rao pointed out that while significant research is being conducted, one of the challenges now is translating this knowledge into societal benefits. This can be achieved through patents, start-ups, and nano-electronic centers.

Rao shared his personal experience, mentioning that he holds 20 US patents that have contributed to the production of millions of chips through industrial collaborations. He emphasised how nanotechnology centers have revolutionised research, allowing for more open collaborations and transforming the landscape of scientific development in India. Before these centres, research was often conducted in isolation, with limited collaboration or knowledge sharing. But now, these centers have democratised experimental facilities and demonstrated that cutting-edge nanotechnology research can be done within India. Rao said that the Nano Centres established by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at IISc and IITs are driving India’s edge in the deep-tech race, fostering breakthrough technologies and strategic advancements.

Another stall at the NER (ETV Bharat)

Professor Rudra Pratap, Vice Chancellor of Plaksha University, spoke about the remarkable progress made over the past 20 years in the field of technology, especially under the guidance of MeitY. He noted that 20 years ago, such technological advancements were virtually non-existent in India, but now, the country is making great strides. Pratap emphasised fundamental research and fundamental knowledge.

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Arusandhan National Research Foundation, discussed how public-private partnerships, collaborations, and MoUs have brought researchers and stakeholders together on a single platform. This collective effort has fostered a collaborative environment, driving technological advancements.

The conference brought together various institutions, highlighting the innovations of research scholars in chips and semiconductors. These advancements showcased diverse applications across fields like healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and robotics, emphasising their far-reaching impact on multiple industries. At the Nano Electronics Roadshow, the academic hubs demonstrated their impact by bridging research with real-world applications, featuring 48 cutting-edge tech demos presented by students from the Nano Centres.

The roadshow resulted in the signing of four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between academia and industry, encouraging partnerships and technological progress. It featured over 100 intellectual properties (IPs), more than 50 technologies, and contributions from over 35 startups, supported by six nanoelectronics centres across the country. The event brought together over 700 individuals, including industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, to discuss strategies for enhancing India’s nanoelectronics ecosystem through collaboration.