Meity's R-Day tableau focuses on AI for social empowerment

New Delhi: India leveraging the power of artificial intelligence in healthcare, logistics and education to further social empowerment was the theme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Republic Day parade tableau.

The tractor portion of the tableau, which rolled down the Kartavya Path on Friday, showcased a "female robot" in a thinking posture. The base of the tractor depicted a 3D scale model of a chip. Circuit design on the sides with LED lights showcased the energy that artificial intelligence carries to take India towards development.

Artificial intelligence is a kinetic enabler to leap-frog traditional development barriers and catalyse large-scale socio-economic transformation in India, according to an official statement. It said artificial intelligence is expected to add USD 967 billion to the Indian economy by 2035 and USD 450-500 billion to India's GDP by 2025, accounting for 10 per cent of the country's USD 5 trillion GDP target.

The front of the float portrayed the role of artificial intelligence in the health sector through visual analysis of organs, and robotic hands performing surgery, assisted by doctors. The middle portion depicted use of artificial intelligence in logistics for identification and segregation of parcels based on colour coding. Further, there are self-delivery drones that use artificial intelligence to navigate and deliver parcels.

The tableau's rear portion depicted the role of artificial intelligence in education while the bottom portion depicted the application of artificial intelligence in monitoring cattle health and helping visually impaired persons navigate. Seen along the tableau on the ground are students with electronic gadgets using electric scooters traversing through the Kartavya Path.