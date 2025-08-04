Meet Arvinder (Arvi) Bahal: The 80-Year-Old From Agra Who Flew To Space On A Blue Origin Flight

Hyderabad: Jeff Bezos-owned space technologies company Blue Origin has successfully completed its 14th human spaceflight, marking the 34th mission for the New Shepard program. The 6-member NS-34 crew included Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal, a real estate investor born in Agra, India, alongside Gökhan Erdem, Deborah Martorell, Lionel Pitchford, JD Russell, and HE Justin Sun.

The ~11-minute flight took off from Launch Site One in West Texas on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 6:13 PM IST (8:43 AM ET). Following the success of the mission, the New Shepard has now flown 75 people (including five people who have flown twice) above the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space.

Who is Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal?

Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal is a real estate investor born in Agra, India. Now a naturalised US citizen, Bahal is a lifelong traveller and adventurer. He has visited almost every country in the world, including the North Pole and South Pole. He holds a private pilot’s license and also flies helicopters. Bahal has also skydived Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza.

Born on October 13, 1945, in Agra, India and raised near the Taj Mahal, Arvi joined the National Defence Academy in 1962 to pursue his army dream but left due to a polo accident causing partial hearing loss. He worked nearly four years on a Scottish-owned tea plantation in Darjeeling before entering garment manufacturing near Delhi in 1970.

He first visited the US in 1975 for business, gained a Green Card in 1977, and became a US citizen by 1979. Over 45 years, he built ventures in fashion, sportswear, hospitality, and real estate. Residing in Beverly, Massachusetts, he married Pamela in 1979 and has two children and four grandchildren.

Tireless Traveler calls Arvi adventurous with lifelong passions for travel and photography. He earned a single-engine pilot’s license and took helicopter piloting classes to document his journeys. Speaking six languages, he has captured human interactions and landscapes in remote regions like Greenland, the Poles, Patagonia, and major deserts.

Meet the rest of the Blue Origin NS-34 crew

Gökhan Erdem is a Turkish businessman and board member of Erdem Holding, a group of companies active in energy, telecommunications, construction, and manufacturing. Blue Origin calls him a passionate space enthusiast and avid photographer. Inspired by space exploration, he dreams of travelling to the International Space Station and beyond.

Deborah Martorell is a Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist who has earned eight Emmy Awards and two Awards of Excellence from the American Meteorological Society for her environmental and space reporting. Following her 2007 microgravity flight with NASA, she was selected for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences’ PoSSUM project and serves as a Solar System Ambassador for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and NOAA.

Blue Origin NS-34 crew included six members (Blue Origin)

Lionel Pitchford is an Englishman who spent four decades in Spain as a teacher, translator, and tour guide. He founded a Nepal nonprofit in 1992 after a plane crash involving his sister’s family, and has run a Kathmandu orphanage for over 30 years. Blue Origin describes him as a lifelong travel lover who is now driven by the possibility of spaceflight and hopes to inspire others to pursue it.

James (JD) Russell is a serial entrepreneur who founded Alpha Funds (venture capital) and Alpha Aerospace. He created the Victoria Russell Foundation in memory of his daughter to support children’s education and first responder families, partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to gift books to children. He first flew to space on Blue Origin's NS-28 flight on November 22, 2024.

HE Justin Sun is the Ambassador and former Grenada WTO representative. He was featured on Forbes’ April 2025 cover as 'Crypto’s Billionaire Barker' and has been on Forbes' 30 under 30 list multiple times. He is an art collector, gamer, investor, philanthropist, and space enthusiast, says Blue Origin.