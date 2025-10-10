MediaTek Eyes Chip Manufacturing In India, Sees $4.1 Billion R&D To Boost 5G and AI Innovation
MediaTek India MD says 5G is boosting innovation in India, and the country could develop its own ChatGPT with a growing AI ecosystem.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: MediaTek, a major chipmaker based in Taiwan which supplies more chipsets to smartphone vendors than any other company other than those serving the automotive or home appliance industries, announced that it will be willing to manufacture its chips in India as and when local production begins.
Mediatek is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and makes chips for global brands including Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo, and considers current momentum in India's electronics and automotive sectors, as well as the development of semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country, to be an opportunity to move chip manufacturing closer to where it will be consumed.
"If consumption and manufacturing are done in India, then its good for us. It may also be advantageous to manufacture chips locally. It makes business sense," said Anku Jain, MediaTek India Managing Director to ETV Bharat.
Investing in India's 5G and AI potential, Jain pointed to the rapid development of 5G development in India as a factor that will promote innovation and advanced connectivity and added, "5G is making rapid developments in India, paving the way for advanced connectivity and innovation." Jain further noted that the company has invested $4.1 billion in R&D to strengthen MediaTek's global technology leadership.
He also expressed optimism about India’s AI ecosystem, suggesting that India could produce its own version of ChatGPT given the growing startup environment and funding opportunities. “We design chips for smartphones, but we also have several other verticals like smart TVs, Chromebooks, connectivity solutions, smart speakers, and so on. We power over two billion devices every year, that’s a huge number and shows the kind of portfolio we have,” Jain added.
MediaTek’s range spans mainstream, premium, and flagship smartphones, with its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9500, recently launched in China and showcased to the Indian press. According to Jain, India’s semiconductor ecosystem, which encompasses ATMPs (Advanced Technology Manufacturing Processes) and OSATs, has evolved drastically over the past few years, providing a solid basis for potential local chip manufacturing.
Engineering Talent in India
MediaTek has been a player in India since 2004, with R&D centres in Noida and Bengaluru with a combined team of over 1,000 engineers. Jain pointed out that this talent base is important for enabling the increase of manufacturing in India.
“Manufacturing is now happening here in India, and those companies need strong support from chipset companies like us to ensure their production lines run smoothly. We provide that support through our engineering strength here in India,” he said. The company is also actively preparing for next-generation connectivity, including 6G.
While 6G is still forecasted to commercially deploy in about 2030, Jain noted MediaTek already completed extensive R&D on the technology and released a number of white papers on it. “6G is going to offer a lot of new benefits, better latency, higher speeds, ambient computing, a lot of new features. It'll be an entirely different ball game,” Jain said.
Flagship Power and Product Diversity
The Dimensity 9500 is MediaTek's latest flagship chipset and incorporates a high power CPU and GPU, and an NPU (neural processing unit) for AI applications. Jain said its gaming capabilities allow for gaming at 63 frames per second, and with a Mali-G1 Ultra GPU using console-like graphics.
In addition to mobile devices, the chips MediaTek is building are being deployed across multiple verticals: smart TVs, routers, Chromebooks, connectivity solutions, smart speakers, and increasingly in automotive and data center applications. Jain reiterated that MediaTek’s focus remains on designing best-in-class chipsets, with ecosystem evolution happening in parallel.
The Value Addition Challenge in India
Jain also addressed India’s ongoing challenge of low value addition in smartphone manufacturing compared to countries like Taiwan. “In Taiwan, value addition is around 70%, but in India, it’s in the 20–25% range, which is still low, it was worse earlier. The value addition is slowly getting better,” he told Outlook Business.
He credited government initiatives, including the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with encouraging global manufacturers to expand local production. In 2024, India’s ‘Made in India’ smartphone exports grew 6% year-on-year, largely driven by Apple and Samsung, which together accounted for 94% of the country’s smartphone exports. Companies like Samsung and Vivo saw double-digit growth in shipments, while Foxconn’s output rose 19%, supported by Apple. Tata Electronics was the fastest-growing manufacturer with 107% growth, driven by iPhone production and its venture into chipmaking. However, industry experts note that overall value addition in mobile devices has remained around 28%.
Market Leadership and Product Strategy
MediaTek dominates India’s smartphone chipset market, holding a 45% share as of April 2025, according to Counterpoint Research, ahead of Qualcomm at 32%. Jain highlighted the company’s strategy of offering a wide range of chipsets, from budget to premium to flagship, to provide Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with choice and to democratize smartphone access.
“We want to have our entire range available because that gives our OEM partners choice, what they want to use for their target segment. That strategy will continue,” Jain said. The company’s Dimensity 9000 flagship series generated $1 billion in revenue in 2023 and $2 billion in 2024, with expectations for further growth in 2025.
Supporting India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem
Jain spoke positively about India’s semiconductor Design‑Linked Incentive (DLI) programme, part of the government’s ₹76,000 crore Indian Semiconductor Mission aimed at fostering a domestic chip-design ecosystem. As of late, 12 startups had been approved under the programme, with proposals worth ₹342 crore and ₹133 crore committed in subsidies, although only around ₹7 crore had been disbursed.
“These startups are not competition but contributors to a stronger overall semiconductor ecosystem,” he said. While most Indian firms currently focus on legacy nodes, MediaTek is working on advanced nodes such as 3nm and 4nm. Jain also acknowledged that Indian startups would eventually get to that matured stage, but the direction of the ecosystem is starting to go in that direction.
Fabless Company, Global Supply Chain
MediaTek, like Nvidia and Qualcomm are fabless companies; they do the design of the chips and have the manufacturing done by other entities like TSMC, Intel Foundry Services and GlobalFoundries. This makes it possible to sell chips globally while concentrating on research and design of chips and other systems.
India has recently offered $10 billion in incentive packages for semiconductors to induce their production in India, and there are close to 10 large projects happening in the country.
Also Read
Global Chip Design Giants Coming To India As Talent Pipeline Strengthens: Vaishnaw