MediaTek Eyes Chip Manufacturing In India, Sees $4.1 Billion R&D To Boost 5G and AI Innovation

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: MediaTek, a major chipmaker based in Taiwan which supplies more chipsets to smartphone vendors than any other company other than those serving the automotive or home appliance industries, announced that it will be willing to manufacture its chips in India as and when local production begins.

Mediatek is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and makes chips for global brands including Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo, and considers current momentum in India's electronics and automotive sectors, as well as the development of semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country, to be an opportunity to move chip manufacturing closer to where it will be consumed.

"If consumption and manufacturing are done in India, then its good for us. It may also be advantageous to manufacture chips locally. It makes business sense," said Anku Jain, MediaTek India Managing Director to ETV Bharat.

Investing in India's 5G and AI potential, Jain pointed to the rapid development of 5G development in India as a factor that will promote innovation and advanced connectivity and added, "5G is making rapid developments in India, paving the way for advanced connectivity and innovation." Jain further noted that the company has invested $4.1 billion in R&D to strengthen MediaTek's global technology leadership.

He also expressed optimism about India’s AI ecosystem, suggesting that India could produce its own version of ChatGPT given the growing startup environment and funding opportunities. “We design chips for smartphones, but we also have several other verticals like smart TVs, Chromebooks, connectivity solutions, smart speakers, and so on. We power over two billion devices every year, that’s a huge number and shows the kind of portfolio we have,” Jain added.

MediaTek’s range spans mainstream, premium, and flagship smartphones, with its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9500, recently launched in China and showcased to the Indian press. According to Jain, India’s semiconductor ecosystem, which encompasses ATMPs (Advanced Technology Manufacturing Processes) and OSATs, has evolved drastically over the past few years, providing a solid basis for potential local chip manufacturing.

Engineering Talent in India

MediaTek has been a player in India since 2004, with R&D centres in Noida and Bengaluru with a combined team of over 1,000 engineers. Jain pointed out that this talent base is important for enabling the increase of manufacturing in India.

“Manufacturing is now happening here in India, and those companies need strong support from chipset companies like us to ensure their production lines run smoothly. We provide that support through our engineering strength here in India,” he said. The company is also actively preparing for next-generation connectivity, including 6G.

While 6G is still forecasted to commercially deploy in about 2030, Jain noted MediaTek already completed extensive R&D on the technology and released a number of white papers on it. “6G is going to offer a lot of new benefits, better latency, higher speeds, ambient computing, a lot of new features. It'll be an entirely different ball game,” Jain said.

Flagship Power and Product Diversity

The Dimensity 9500 is MediaTek's latest flagship chipset and incorporates a high power CPU and GPU, and an NPU (neural processing unit) for AI applications. Jain said its gaming capabilities allow for gaming at 63 frames per second, and with a Mali-G1 Ultra GPU using console-like graphics.