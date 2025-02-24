ETV Bharat / technology

Matsya-6000: NIOT Director Explains How Three People Survived For 3 Hours Under The Sea

By Ravichandran

Chennai: Under the Deep Sea Operations Programme (Samudrayaan Mission) of the Union Government, the Ministry of Earth Sciences has developed a 4th generation deep-sea submarine named "Matsya-6000" as part of the Samudrayan project. The entire development has been entrusted to the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai.

The 'Matsya-6000' was deployed underwater for three hours and successfully completed Wet Testing at Kattupalli Port. The Ministry of Earth Sciences declared it a success, marking a significant milestone in deep-sea exploration worldwide.

This project reveals the potential for humans to conduct deep-sea research. ETV reporter Ravichandran had an exclusive conversation with NIOT Director Balaji Ramakrishnan, who shared insights about the project. According to him, the research work to send humans 20,000 feet (over 6,000 metres) deep will be completed by the end of 2026.

Following is an excerpt of the interview:

What is the status of the project to send humans to the deep sea?

Samudrayan is a future deep-sea exploration project involving the 'Matsya-6000' submersible system. We plan to send three scientists from NIOT to a depth of 6,000 meters (19,685 feet). The primary objective is to study marine life and collect samples. We are upgrading the 'Matsya-6000' submarine system at the NIOT campus in Chennai. The entire work is being done there. Before reaching 19,685 feet, we must go through several stages, starting with a test at 500 meters (1,640 feet).

How does Matsya 6000 keep humans inside alive?

The components include batteries and buoyancy systems, which must undergo several tests. The system weighs about 26,500 kg (25 tons) and must move smoothly and safely to avoid endangering the people inside. Advanced electronic systems and sensors will be installed to ensure safety and facilitate research. The scientists will be housed in a 21-meter-diameter spherical hull. This section provides life support by supplying oxygen, removing carbon dioxide, and maintaining humidity levels. The proper functioning of these systems is essential for conducting research.

Matsya-600 being lifted for the test (ETV Bharat)

The Wet Testing site