16 Years In The Making: Maths Teacher From Kashmir Presents India's 'First Solar-Powered' Car

Srinagar: Back in 2009, Bilal Ahmad Mir, a mathematics teacher from Srinagar, dreamed of building an affordable, clean-energy car—RAY—for the common people. Sixteen years later, that vision is on the brink of reality.

Mir proudly unveiled what he calls "India's first high-tech solar-powered car" on Monday. He invested over Rs 22 lakh in his dream project by working hard and selling a chunk of his ancestral property. By making the car accessible to the general population for less than Rs 10 lakh, he hopes to make sustainable mobility more affordable than it has ever been.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the unveiling, Mir reflected on his journey:

"From the very beginning, my focus was on creating an affordable, eco-friendly car. And now, when this car hits the roads on June 22 this year, it will be priced below Rs 10 lakh—making it not just budget-friendly but also 'India's first solar-powered' car to hit the streets."

Bilal Ahmad Mir defines RAY as a 1kW solar-powered car (ETV Bharat)

In 2022, Mir first unveiled his solar-powered car, garnering a lot of interest. To make the project more practical, he has been continuously improving the design ever since. He has concentrated on aerodynamics, solar panel efficiency, and overall performance.

"Today, I unveiled the improved version of the car. All documentation and formalities are complete. The car now has a brand name, enhanced efficiency, a superior design, and cutting-edge technology."

RAY also features autonomous parking sensors for safety (ETV Bharat)

Without naming Vayve EVA, Mir highlighted RAY's technological edge: "RAY is a 1kW solar-powered car, equipped with advanced solar panels for efficient energy generation, a high-tech Battery Management System (BMS) for consistent power backup, and autonomous parking sensors for safety and convenience. The other solar car in India has just 100 watts of power."

Music-responsive rear lighting, gull-wing doors with integrated solar panels for additional energy assistance, and sensor-optimised solar panels that change orientation to optimum sunlight capture are just a few of the car's distinctive characteristics.

RAY features gull-wing doors with integrated solar panels (ETV Bharat)

Mir, while being confident about his global competition, said, "I have no competition in India. Internationally, Dutch-based Lightyear and US-based Aptera Motors are the only real players in solar cars, and I am competing with them. Just like a ray from the sun travels indefinitely, so does my car. RAY can run continuously without needing to be charged externally. It is designed to maximise energy efficiency and performance."

Ahead of the official June 22 launch, Mir while sharing his plans, said, "Starting March 31, we will take RAY on roadshows to high-altitude locations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam, as well as Boulevard Road in Srinagar. This will serve as both an ad campaign and an awareness drive about the need for clean-fuel vehicles."

"For me, June 22nd is really lucky. When my car became viral that same day in 2022, automakers like Mahindra reached out to me. While I can't reveal details due to a confidentiality clause, the deal with them isn't entirely off the table."

Bilal Ahmad Mir plans to launch RAY car under Rs 10 lakh (ETV Bharat)

To protect his work, Mir has patented RAY along with his other automobile innovations. He has also registered his company, Bilal Innovations Solar Automobiles (BISA), under which the vehicle will enter the market.

RAY is made to charge itself, even in overcast or snowy weather, in contrast to conventional EVs that need external charging. Beginning with a 1988 Nissan Micra that he first converted to an electric car before turning it into a solar-powered vehicle, Mir spent 13 years developing his first prototype in his backyard. "I have studied the technology and aerodynamics of premium car designs from the 1950s onward in great detail. My research has been published in more than six nations, demonstrating the worldwide recognition of my discovery," he said.

Mir first unveiled the solar-powered car in 2022 (ETV Bharat)

According to Mir, the car functions like any standard vehicle but features a two-seater capacity convertible to a five-seater, a dual power system combining solar energy and a rechargeable battery, and a charging port near the rear boot. "I have tested my car in the harsh climate of Kashmir, and I again assert that the solar panels eliminate the need for frequent charging. All safety tests too have been done. I have patents for design, safety, and the car," Mir added.