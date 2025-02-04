ETV Bharat / technology

Massive Whale Skeleton Main Crowd-Puller At CMFRI Fest

Kochi: A massive whale skeleton on Monday became a centre of attraction for large crowds at the open house held at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), as part of its 78th Foundation Day celebrations. The event also offered a fascinating glimpse into the wonders of marine life, with conservation efforts of marine mammals and other endangered species getting particular attention.

The exhibition turned out to be a powerful visual aid to create public awareness of whales and the CMFRI’s ongoing research works on stock assessment and by-catch assessment of the marine mammals in Indian waters. Aimed at conveying the message of conservation, illustrated stickers of 19 protected species such as whale sharks, humphead wrasses, and sea horses were distributed among the students.

The CMFRI’s national marine biodiversity museum which houses 2,856 specimens, laboratories, the marine aquarium, the library, hatcheries, and the agricultural technology centre were open to the public at the open house exhibition.

A large number of students flocked to the institute to watch a ringside view of diverse marine life, including fishes, molluscs, algae, sea snakes, crustaceans, precious pearls, and shell jewellery.