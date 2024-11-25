ETV Bharat / technology

Human Activity Alters Earth's Tilt: Study Reveals Impact Of Groundwater Pumping

Hyderabad: Earth's tilt has apparently shifted significantly, and the reason is human activity. A new study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, claims that massive groundwater pumping has resulted in Earth's tilt shifting 31.5 inches (0.8 meters) in just under two decades.

In 2016, NASA research cautioned about the effect of water distribution on the Earth's rotation. Now, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters connects groundwater pumping to Earth's tilt and attempts to quantify the factors affecting rotation pole drift.

Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University and the study's lead author, stated that Earth's rotational pole changes significantly, and their study indicates that among climate-related causes, groundwater redistribution has the most substantial impact on the pole's drift.

The movement of Earth's rotational pole is influenced by the distribution of water, which affects the planet's mass distribution, causing the Earth to spin differently, much like adding weight to a spinning top.

Seo expressed his satisfaction in uncovering the previously unexplained cause of the drift, but as a resident of Earth and a father, he also voiced his concern and surprise that groundwater pumping contributes to sea-level rise.