Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled In India: Features, Colours, Specifications

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled Maruti Suzuki Victoris, expanding the Arena lineup in India. The mid-size SUV has an overall quirky design with loads of features, aimed at attracting young customers. It will be exported to over 100 countries from India.
The Victoris includes ambient lighting, soft-touch leather finish, Dolby Atmos audio setup, and more. In terms of safety, the mid-size SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS, Lane assist, six airbags as standard, and more. It sports multiple powertrain options and colour options. Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design and colours
At first glance, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a fresh design language that has not been seen in the brand’s portfolio. The design of the mid-size SUV somewhat resembles the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, especially at the front. The alloy wheels are similar to the ones present on the Brezza. The rear end of the SUV has a connected light bar.
The Victoris features two interior shades, which include Black + Light Grey + Silver accent and Black + Copper accent.
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in monotone and dual-tone colours. Monotone shades include Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, Magna Grey, Mystic Green, and Bluish Black. Dual-tone shades include Eternal Blue with Black roof, Sizzling Red with Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Black roof.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Features
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes loaded with features like 8-way adjustable and ventilated front seats, smart sunroof, 60W fast charging support, Alexa auto voice assistant, Dolby Atmos-supported 8-speaker audio system, powered tailgate with gesture control, Suzuki Connect with 60+ connected features, 64-colour ambient lighting, and more.
In terms of safety, the Victoris is built on Suzuki’s TECT platform, which is used in Brezza and S-Presso models. The unveiled SUV features six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, foglamps with extended lighting, heads-up display, electronic parking brake with brake hold, emergency stop signal (ESL), and more.
|Category
|Details
|Comfort & Convenience
|8-way adjustable front seats
|Ventilated front seats
|Smart sunroof
|Technology
|Alexa Auto voice assistant
|Suzuki Connect (60+ connected features)
|60W fast charging support
|Infotainment
|Dolby Atmos-supported audio system
|8-speaker setup
|Lighting & Ambience
|64-colour ambient lighting
|Utility Features
|Powered tailgate with gesture control
|Safety Platform
|Built on Suzuki’s TECT platform (also used in Brezza & S-Presso)
|Safety Features
|Six airbags (standard)
|360-degree camera
|Foglamps with extended lighting
|Heads-up display
|Electronic parking brake with brake hold
|Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Specifications
The new mid-size SUV features multiple powertrains, which are similar to the ongoing Grand Vitara. It comes in two engine options—a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L strong-hybrid engine.
The 1.5L naturally aspirated engine generates a power output of 101.59 bhp and torque of 139 Nm with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. This engine also comes with a factory-fitted CNG option.
Maruti Suzuki offers an All-Wheel Drive setup with an automatic transmission. The All Grip Select system comes with a Multiterrain mode selector with Auto, Snow, Sport, and Lock drive modes and hill descent control.
Meanwhile, the 1.5L strong-hybrid engine produces a power output of 91.23 bhp and torque of 122 Nm, which is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.