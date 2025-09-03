Maruti Suzuki Victoris Unveiled In India: Features, Colours, Specifications

ETV Bharat / technology

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled Maruti Suzuki Victoris, expanding the Arena lineup in India. The mid-size SUV has an overall quirky design with loads of features, aimed at attracting young customers. It will be exported to over 100 countries from India.

The Victoris includes ambient lighting, soft-touch leather finish, Dolby Atmos audio setup, and more. In terms of safety, the mid-size SUV comes with Level 2 ADAS, Lane assist, six airbags as standard, and more. It sports multiple powertrain options and colour options. Notably, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design and colours

At first glance, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris features a fresh design language that has not been seen in the brand’s portfolio. The design of the mid-size SUV somewhat resembles the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, especially at the front. The alloy wheels are similar to the ones present on the Brezza. The rear end of the SUV has a connected light bar.

The Victoris features two interior shades, which include Black + Light Grey + Silver accent and Black + Copper accent.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes in monotone and dual-tone colours. Monotone shades include Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, Magna Grey, Mystic Green, and Bluish Black. Dual-tone shades include Eternal Blue with Black roof, Sizzling Red with Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Black roof.