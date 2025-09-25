Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Becomes India’s Most Affordable Car: Here’s The Reason Why
After the GST 2.0 revisions, a few of the S-Presso variants come with price cuts of approximately Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.30 lakh.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has become India’s most affordable car following the GST 2.0 revisions. The base variant of the S-Presso is now priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with a reduction of approximately Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.30 lakh on some variants. This makes it more affordable than its other entry-level competitors, such as Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago in India.
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price (Ex-showroom)
|Model
|Old price
|New price
|Difference in price
|Maruti S-Presso STD
|Rs 4.27 lakh
|Rs 3.50 lakh
|Rs 77,000
|Maruti S-Presso LXI
|Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 3.80 lakh
|Rs 1,20,000
How the S-Presso earned the title of India's most affordable car
The recent GST 2.0 revisions made many sub-4 metre petrol cars cheaper, which manufacturers passed on to their customers. S-Presso received one of the biggest price cuts, bringing the entry-level micro SUV into the Rs 3 lakh price range.
This was achieved recently when Maruti Suzuki updated the safety features of its entry-level cars, such as Alto K10 and Celerio.
Tax changes and model positioning made the S-Presso the most affordable car in India.
What about its rivals?
Following the GST 2.0 revisions, Renault Kwid has also undergone price cuts, but the revised ex-showroom prices still do not undercut the prices of the S-Presso across the main variants. The Kwid received price reductions ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 55,000, depending upon the trim, making its price start from Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, another rival to the S-Presso, the Tata Tiago, is priced a little higher than both of these models, with a starting price of Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions Tiago as a feature-rich, higher-value choice compared to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso in the entry-level segment.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso features a boxy design with a tall SUV-inspired stance. It is based on the HEARTECT platform, which is 3565mm long, 1520mm wide, 1,567mm high, and has a ground clearance of 180mm.
The micro-SUV comes equipped with a 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine, delivering a power output of 66 bhp and torque of 89 Nm. It is also available in a CNG variant that produces a power output of 56 bhp and torque of 82.1 Nm. The car is available in either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) automated manual transmission option.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a central digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual speakers, USB connectivity, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, and more. In terms of safety, the micro SUV comes with dual airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), an electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, speed alert system, and seatbelt reminders.