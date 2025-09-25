ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Becomes India’s Most Affordable Car: Here’s The Reason Why

The GST 2.0 revisions makes Maruti Suzuki S-Presso fall under Rs 3 lakh price range. ( Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki )

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has become India’s most affordable car following the GST 2.0 revisions. The base variant of the S-Presso is now priced at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with a reduction of approximately Rs 1.20 to Rs 1.30 lakh on some variants. This makes it more affordable than its other entry-level competitors, such as Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago in India. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price (Ex-showroom) Model Old price New price Difference in price Maruti S-Presso STD Rs 4.27 lakh Rs 3.50 lakh Rs 77,000 Maruti S-Presso LXI Rs 5.00 lakh Rs 3.80 lakh Rs 1,20,000 How the S-Presso earned the title of India's most affordable car The recent GST 2.0 revisions made many sub-4 metre petrol cars cheaper, which manufacturers passed on to their customers. S-Presso received one of the biggest price cuts, bringing the entry-level micro SUV into the Rs 3 lakh price range. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has dual airbags. (Image Credit: Maruti Suzuki) This was achieved recently when Maruti Suzuki updated the safety features of its entry-level cars, such as Alto K10 and Celerio.