Maruti Suzuki Launched Limited Edition For Celerio: Check Price, Features, And More

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki has launched the Celerio Limited Edition in India. The limited edition Celerio comes packed with exclusive accessories worth Rs 11,000, making it an appealing value-for-money car to purchase at the end of the year. Let's take a look at what the limited edition Maruti Suzuki Celerio has in store for us.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition: Price and Validity

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) with exclusive accessories worth Rs 11,000 available for free. The offer is valid only until December 20, 2024.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition: Specifications and features

The new hatchback is based on Celerio's Dream series, which was launched earlier this year. The limited edition upgrades the lower variant model with cosmetic and feature accessories.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition comes with a 1.0L K-series petrol engine, which generates a power output of 66 bhp and a peak torque of 89 Nm. The hatchback comes mated with either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT gearbox option. On the other hand, the CNG variant of the Celerio features a 5-speed manual transmission and produces a power output of 56 bhp and a torque of 82.1 Nm.

The limited edition Celerio includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, Hill-hold assist (only in AMT model), dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and ESP.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition: Mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most fuel-efficient and reliable hatchbacks made by the company. The petrol-manual model provides a claimed fuel-efficiency of 24.8 kmpl while the petrol-AMT model gives a claimed mileage of 25.75 kmpl. Meanwhile, the CNG model of the Celerio delivers a claimed mileage of 32.85 kmpl.