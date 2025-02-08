Maruti Suzuki Jimny Joins Central Armed Police Force To Serve At Indo-Tibetan Border

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced on Friday that it would hand over 60 Jimny SUVs to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). This marks the first-ever enrollment of the Jimny into the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which will be deployed to the border regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Abdul Ghani Mir (IPS), Additional Director General (HQ), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Patho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki were present during the handover ceremony of the vehicle held at ITBP headquarters, New Delhi.

“Today is a proud moment for Maruti Suzuki as we deliver the Jimny to the ITBP. The Jimny is an ideal vehicle to navigate the tough border terrains where the ITBP personnel dedicatedly protect our country. The Jimny, with its tagline ‘Never Turn Back’ also resonates with the determination and valour of our brave soldiers in uniform.” Banerjee said.

Banerjee further said that the Maruti Suzuki Jimny would be an apt vehicle to serve the Armed Forces due to its predecessor, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy which has a long-serving legacy with the Armed Forces. By the induction of the Jimny into the CAPF, the new vehicle will be able to carry on the legacy of its predecessor and help soldiers reach tough terrains.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Suitable For Extreme Conditions

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a five-door sub-4-metre compact SUV built on a ladder frame chassis and features an ALLGRIP PRO (4x4) technology, making it well-suited for off-roading performance. The highlight of this vehicle is its performance in high-altitude and sub-zero terrains, making it suitable in Himalayan regions with extreme temperatures that go as low as -45 degrees in Winter. Moreover, Jimny's squared body helps the driver to have enhanced visibility, providing confidence while cruising through challenging landscapes.