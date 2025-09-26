Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test
The premium MPV secures 30.43 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 points out of 49 for child occupant protection.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV Invicto secures a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (or BNCAP) crash test. It is the third vehicle from the brand, following the Victoris and Dzire, which also received a similar rating. Notably, the Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was tested earlier than the Invicto and delivered similar results.
The Invicto secures 30.43 points out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 points out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). Notably, the full 5-star rating applies to the 2.0L strong hybrid CVT ZETA+ (8-seater), ZETA+ (7-seater), and ALPHA+ (7-seater) variants. The crash test was conducted in July 2025.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Adult occupant protection
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto secured 14.43 points out of 16 for the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16 points out of 16 for the side movable deformable barrier test.
In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the premium MPV offered good protection for the driver’s and co-passenger’s head, but lost 1.57 points as the chest protection was rated as ‘adequate’. The shinbone of the dummy co-passenger in Invicto received ‘good’ protection against the frontal crash, whereas the dummy driver’s shinbone was rated as ‘adequate’.
Meanwhile, in the side movable deformable barrier and side pole tests, all critical body parts, including the head and pelvis, received ‘good’ protection, securing the full 16 points in these tests.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Child occupant protection
The Invicto scored 45 points out of 49 in the child occupant protection crash tests. In this test, child restraint systems (CRS) were installed with the help of ISOFIX child seat anchorages. Both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old child dummies secured the full 8 and 4 points for frontal and side crash tests, respectively. This leads to the Invicto securing a full 5-star safety rating in child occupant protection.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Safety features
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto sports a host of safety features like six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, 360-degree cameras, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price and rivals
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto starts from Rs 24.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 28.70 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, the premium MPV competes against the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Innova Crysta.