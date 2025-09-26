ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5-Star Safety Rating At Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki’s premium MPV Invicto secures a full 5-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP (or BNCAP) crash test. It is the third vehicle from the brand, following the Victoris and Dzire, which also received a similar rating. Notably, the Invicto is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, which was tested earlier than the Invicto and delivered similar results.

The Invicto secures 30.43 points out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 points out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP). Notably, the full 5-star rating applies to the 2.0L strong hybrid CVT ZETA+ (8-seater), ZETA+ (7-seater), and ALPHA+ (7-seater) variants. The crash test was conducted in July 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Adult occupant protection

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto secured 14.43 points out of 16 for the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 16 points out of 16 for the side movable deformable barrier test.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the premium MPV offered good protection for the driver’s and co-passenger’s head, but lost 1.57 points as the chest protection was rated as ‘adequate’. The shinbone of the dummy co-passenger in Invicto received ‘good’ protection against the frontal crash, whereas the dummy driver’s shinbone was rated as ‘adequate’.