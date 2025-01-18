e Vitara: Maruti Suzuki India Unveils Its 1st BEV SUV, To Be Exported To 100 Countries

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday unveiled its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) SUV -- called 'e VITARA' -- along with the comprehensive electric eco-solutions, at the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ here.

Built on an all-new electric vehicle (EV) platform called ‘HEARTECT-e,’ the electric vehicle comes in two battery options: 49kWh and 61kWh, and offers more than 500 km on a single charge, the company said in a statement. Reaffirming its dedication to establishing India as a global hub for EV manufacturing, the e VITARA will be exported to more than 100 countries, including key markets like Japan and Europe, the company added.

The price of the electric SUV, to be available in 10 colours with four dual-tone options, is slated to be revealed at a later date. The leading automaker aims to make BEVs attractive to customers through a three-pronged strategy.

“First is to develop a BEV-dedicated platform for optimum performance. Second is to evolve the right product for the target markets, based on customer requirements. The third is to leverage our global economies of scale and concentrate manufacturing at a single location for the world,” said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

For this purpose, “we have chosen India as the global manufacturing base due to its quality products, and scale merit. And this is exactly the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Make in India,” he mentioned. The electric SUV comes with an integrated display system, along with a twin-deck floating console, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, and an advanced technology for safety. It has seven airbags (including driver-side knee airbag) as standard across the range and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), along with 60 features.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the e VITARA comes with highly efficient battery pack options to deliver more than 500 km for 61kWh on a single charge. “We have equipped the e VITARA with several premium and advanced features such as Level 2 ADAS, Integrated Digital Display, and Next-Gen Suzuki Connect,” he informed.

The automaker is preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops, covering over 1,000 cities with specially-trained manpower and special equipment to address all EV-related support, including charging. The e VITARA will be showcased through a phased rollout across NEXA dealerships nationwide, said the company.