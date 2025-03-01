ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Now Gets 6 Airbags As Standard: Check Updated Prices And Features

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now gets six airbags as standard. Apart from the airbags, it has a few new safety features as well.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Now Gets 6 Airbags As Standard, Prices Hiked: Check Updated Prices And Features
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now gets six airbags as standard. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Maruti Suzuki)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 12:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will now be available with six airbags as standard. This makes the hatchback safer than before and could be considered a good option for purchase for those who are on a tight budget. Notably, the new Alto K10 does not feature any cosmetic or mechanical changes. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base model and goes up to Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for its VXi CNG model. Notably, the Alto K10 lineup has been reset, and it has removed its (O) variants.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: What's New?

Apart from the addition of six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki India Limited now offers safety features like an ESP (Electronic Stability Program), rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and three-point seatbelts.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Updated Price

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Alto K10 top-spec variant, VXi CNG, is now priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom), which was previously priced at Rs 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The below-mentioned list showcases the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Revised Prices
VariantsNew PriceOld PriceDifference
StandardRs 4.23 lakhRs 4.09 lakhRs 14,000
LXiRs 5.00 lakhRs 4.96 lakhRs 6,000
VXiRs 5.31 lakhRs 5.15 lakhRs 16,000
VXi+Rs 5.60 lakhRs 5.50 lakhRs 10,000
VXi AMTRs 5.81 lakhRs 5.65 lakhRs 16,000
LXi CNGRs 5.90 lakhRs 5.84 lakhRs 6,000
VXi+ AMTRs 6.10 lakhRs. 6.00 LakhRs 10,000
VXi CNGRs 6.21 lakhRs 6.05 lakhRs 16,000

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Specifications and Features

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 continues to be equipped with the same 998cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which produces a maximum power output of 65 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option.

The Alto K10 includes a single-tone dashboard, while the fabric seats of the car come in a dual-tone finish. The hatchback in its top-spec variant, VXi+, sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, manually adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

TAGGED:

