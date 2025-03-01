ETV Bharat / technology

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Now Gets 6 Airbags As Standard: Check Updated Prices And Features

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will now be available with six airbags as standard. This makes the hatchback safer than before and could be considered a good option for purchase for those who are on a tight budget. Notably, the new Alto K10 does not feature any cosmetic or mechanical changes. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base model and goes up to Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for its VXi CNG model. Notably, the Alto K10 lineup has been reset, and it has removed its (O) variants.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: What's New?

Apart from the addition of six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki India Limited now offers safety features like an ESP (Electronic Stability Program), rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and three-point seatbelts.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Updated Price

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Alto K10 top-spec variant, VXi CNG, is now priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom), which was previously priced at Rs 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The below-mentioned list showcases the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: