Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Now Gets 6 Airbags As Standard: Check Updated Prices And Features

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will now be available with six airbags as standard. This makes the hatchback safer than before and could be considered a good option for purchase for those who are on a tight budget. Notably, the new Alto K10 does not feature any cosmetic or mechanical changes. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base model and goes up to Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for its VXi CNG model. Notably, the Alto K10 lineup has been reset, and it has removed its (O) variants.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: What's New?
Apart from the addition of six airbags, the Maruti Suzuki India Limited now offers safety features like an ESP (Electronic Stability Program), rear parking sensors, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), and three-point seatbelts.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Updated Price
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 now starts at Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for its base variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 4.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Alto K10 top-spec variant, VXi CNG, is now priced at Rs 6.21 lakh (ex-showroom), which was previously priced at Rs 6.05 lakh (ex-showroom). The below-mentioned list showcases the revised prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Revised Prices
|Variants
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Standard
|Rs 4.23 lakh
|Rs 4.09 lakh
|Rs 14,000
|LXi
|Rs 5.00 lakh
|Rs 4.96 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|VXi
|Rs 5.31 lakh
|Rs 5.15 lakh
|Rs 16,000
|VXi+
|Rs 5.60 lakh
|Rs 5.50 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|VXi AMT
|Rs 5.81 lakh
|Rs 5.65 lakh
|Rs 16,000
|LXi CNG
|Rs 5.90 lakh
|Rs 5.84 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|VXi+ AMT
|Rs 6.10 lakh
|Rs. 6.00 Lakh
|Rs 10,000
|VXi CNG
|Rs 6.21 lakh
|Rs 6.05 lakh
|Rs 16,000
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Specifications and Features
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 continues to be equipped with the same 998cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine, which produces a maximum power output of 65 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT transmission option.
The Alto K10 includes a single-tone dashboard, while the fabric seats of the car come in a dual-tone finish. The hatchback in its top-spec variant, VXi+, sports a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, manually adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), and a semi-digital instrument cluster.
