Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X series in India. The new series now comes with a few design and feature enhancements and includes three variants: REV X M, REV X M(O), and REV X A. The M and M(O) variants are placed between the MX1 and MX2 models, whereas the A variant is placed between the AX5 and the AX5L models.

The REV X variant features naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines along with manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Price, colours, availability

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is priced at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M variant and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end A variant. It is available in five colourways: Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Interested buyers can book the new REVX series via the company’s official website.