Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X series in India. The new series now comes with a few design and feature enhancements and includes three variants: REV X M, REV X M(O), and REV X A. The M and M(O) variants are placed between the MX1 and MX2 models, whereas the A variant is placed between the AX5 and the AX5L models.
The REV X variant features naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines along with manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the variant.
Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Price, colours, availability
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is priced at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M variant and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end A variant. It is available in five colourways: Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.
Interested buyers can book the new REVX series via the company’s official website.
|Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series: Price List
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom) INR
|Engine
|Transmission
|REV X M
|Rs 8.94 lakh
|1.2 L mStallion TCMPFi
|6-speed manual
|REV X M(O)
|Rs 9.44 lakh
|REV X A
|Rs 11.79 lakh
|1.2 L mStallion – TGDi
|6-speed manual
|Rs 12.99 lakh
|6-speed automatic
Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Features
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M variant comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 4-speaker audio system, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 6 airbags, an adjustable headrest for the second row middle passenger, electronic stability control (ESC), and more.
With suave design, plush interiors, and distinguished REVX badging, the XUV 3XO REVX proves the difference really is in the details.— Mahindra XUV 3XO (@MahindraXUV3XO) July 8, 2025
Tell us which feature speaks your style.
Price starts at Rs. 8.94 Lakh* (ex-showroom price for Petrol MT variant)#DifferentIsIn #XUV3XO… pic.twitter.com/bTv44NL5Hp
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M(O) variant includes a single-pane sunroof in addition to all the features in the M model.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X A variant comes with a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch painted black alloy wheels, cruise control, wireless charging, twin HD 10.24-inch infotainment display and 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker audio system, and more.
Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Specifications
Both REV X M and REV X M(O) variants are powered by Mahindra’s 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi engine, which generates a power output of 109.9 bhp and torque of 200 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.
On the other hand, the REV X A variant features a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine, which produces a power output of 128.7 bhp and a torque of 230 Nm. It comes mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.