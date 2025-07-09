ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X series has been launched in India. The REV X series includes the M and M(O), and the A variants.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications
The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X series comes in five colour options. (Image Credit: Mahindra Auto)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X series in India. The new series now comes with a few design and feature enhancements and includes three variants: REV X M, REV X M(O), and REV X A. The M and M(O) variants are placed between the MX1 and MX2 models, whereas the A variant is placed between the AX5 and the AX5L models.

The REV X variant features naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines along with manual and automatic transmissions, depending on the variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Price, colours, availability

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX is priced at Rs 8.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the M variant and goes up to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end A variant. It is available in five colourways: Galaxy Grey, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

Interested buyers can book the new REVX series via the company’s official website.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X Series: Price List
Variant Price (ex-showroom) INREngineTransmission
REV X MRs 8.94 lakh1.2 L mStallion TCMPFi6-speed manual
REV X M(O)Rs 9.44 lakh
REV X A Rs 11.79 lakh1.2 L mStallion – TGDi6-speed manual
Rs 12.99 lakh 6-speed automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M variant comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 4-speaker audio system, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 6 airbags, an adjustable headrest for the second row middle passenger, electronic stability control (ESC), and more.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X M(O) variant includes a single-pane sunroof in addition to all the features in the M model.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X A variant comes with a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch painted black alloy wheels, cruise control, wireless charging, twin HD 10.24-inch infotainment display and 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6-speaker audio system, and more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REV X: Specifications

Both REV X M and REV X M(O) variants are powered by Mahindra’s 1.2L mStallion TCMPFi engine, which generates a power output of 109.9 bhp and torque of 200 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the REV X A variant features a 1.2L mStallion TGDi engine, which produces a power output of 128.7 bhp and a torque of 230 Nm. It comes mated with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

