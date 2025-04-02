Mahindra Will Supply 1,986 Scorpio Pik-Ups To The Indian Army Under A Rs 2,700 Crore Deal

Hyderabad: Mahinda Auto has signed a Rs 2,700 crore contract with the Indian Armed Force to supply 1,986 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up, the company said on Wednesday.

Along with this contract, the company will now supply over 4,000 units of vehicles including models such as Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, and Bolero Pik-Up 4WDs. With this, the Indian Army will have a fleet of over 7,000 Mahindra Scorpio SUVs, the company added.

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up: Expected Design and Features

Notably, earlier this year, the test mules of the upcoming Scorpio N Pik-Up were spotted in India. Mahindra had showcased the concept model in 2023. The test mule indicated that the new pickup truck will have the front fascia of the Mahindra Scorpio N. The pickup truck would also have a projector headlamp setup, a new grille along with a twin peak logo, C-shaped LED DRLs, and a flat bonnet which are identical to the Mahindra Scorpio N SUV.

The single-cab model of the N Pik-Up retained the alloy wheels present on the Scorpio N SUV, while the dual-cab model came with a set of steel wheels. Moreover, the test mules also featured a roll bar which was higher than the truck's height. It will protect the body shell of the pickup truck when a rollover occurs. In terms of safety, the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up could feature a Level 2 ADAS, trailer sway control, all-around airbag safety, 5G connectivity, driver fatigue detection, and a 4Xplore four-wheel drivetrain.

It is expected that the interior of the Scorpio N Pik-Up will be identical to the existing Scorpio N SUV. It could feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Notably, the steering wheel and AC controls will be the same as Scorpio N. The spied pickup truck featured a manual transmission, a handbrake, and a front armrest placed at the centre. The interior material of the vehicle is not yet confirmed.

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up: Expected Specifications

The Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up will share the engine and transmission of the current-gen Mahindra SUVs. The Scorpio Pik-Up is expected to be available in a 2.0L turbo petrol engine and a 2.2L diesel engine. It could likely have a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The vehicle will also be offered in a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as well.

