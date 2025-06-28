ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Launched With Level-2 ADAS, New Variant: Know Price, Specifications, And More

Mahindra Auto has launched a new variant, the Z8T, for the Mahindra Scorpio-N. The Indian automaker has also introduced Level-2 ADAS to the Z8L trim.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Launched With Level-2 ADAS, New Variant: Know Price, Specifications, And More
The Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and others in India. (Image Credit: Mahindra Scorpio via X)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST

Updated : June 28, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has introduced Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L variant. Additionally, the Indian automaker has also launched a new variant, the Z8T trim, to enhance the premium Z8 range. Moreover, the company is also celebrating three successful years of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, which has sold over 2.5 lakh units.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS and Z8T: What’s New?

Mechanically, the top-tier Z8L and the new Z8T variants remain the same. With the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, the Z8L trim now features Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Assist. Moreover, it also includes Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS Features

  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go
  • Smart Pilot Assist
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Traffic Sign Recognition
  • High Beam Assist.

Meanwhile, the new Z8T variant carries all the features of the Z8 trim, but also includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony-branded audio system, front camera, front parking sensors, 6-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (EPB), ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8T: New Features

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • 12-speaker Sony-branded audio system
  • Front camera
  • Front parking sensors
  • 6-way powered driver seat
  • Electronic parking brake (EPB)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Auto-dimming IRVM.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS and Z8T: Price, rivals

The Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS is available in six and seven-seater configurations. The six-seater Z8L with ADAS starts from Rs 21.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 23.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel 2WD automatic variant.

The seven-seater Z8L with ADAS starts from Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 25.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4WD automatic variant.

The new Scorpio-N Z8T variant is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 24.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4WD automatic variant.

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Kia Carens, and more.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L and Z8T: Price List
VariantPetrolDiesel
MTAT2WD MT2WD AT4WD MT4WD AT
Z8TRs 20.29 LakhRs 21.71 LakhRs 20.69 LakhRs 22.18 LakhRs 22.80 LakhRs 24.36 Lakh
Z8L (ADAS) 7-SeaterRs 21.35 LakhRs 22.77 LakhRs 21.75 LakhRs 23.24 LakhRs 23.86 LakhRs 25.42 Lakh
Z8L (ADAS) 6-SeaterRs 21.60 LakhRs 22.96 LakhRs 22.12 LakhRs 23.48 Lakh--
