Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Launched With Level-2 ADAS, New Variant: Know Price, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has introduced Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L variant. Additionally, the Indian automaker has also launched a new variant, the Z8T trim, to enhance the premium Z8 range. Moreover, the company is also celebrating three successful years of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, which has sold over 2.5 lakh units.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS and Z8T: What’s New?
Mechanically, the top-tier Z8L and the new Z8T variants remain the same. With the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, the Z8L trim now features Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Assist. Moreover, it also includes Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS Features
Meanwhile, the new Z8T variant carries all the features of the Z8 trim, but also includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony-branded audio system, front camera, front parking sensors, 6-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (EPB), ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8T: New Features
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS and Z8T: Price, rivals
The Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS is available in six and seven-seater configurations. The six-seater Z8L with ADAS starts from Rs 21.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 23.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel 2WD automatic variant.
Dominance just got smarter.— Mahindra Scorpio (@MahindraScorpio) June 27, 2025
Scorpio-N now comes fully loaded with Level-2 ADAS. #ScorpioN #ScorpioNWithADAS #ADAS #BigDaddyOfSUVs #Mahindra pic.twitter.com/U9rR3BST08
The seven-seater Z8L with ADAS starts from Rs 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 25.42 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4WD automatic variant.
The new Scorpio-N Z8T variant is priced at Rs 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and goes up to Rs 24.36 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 4WD automatic variant.
In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector, Kia Carens, and more.
|Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L and Z8T: Price List
|Variant
|Petrol
|Diesel
|MT
|AT
|2WD MT
|2WD AT
|4WD MT
|4WD AT
|Z8T
|Rs 20.29 Lakh
|Rs 21.71 Lakh
|Rs 20.69 Lakh
|Rs 22.18 Lakh
|Rs 22.80 Lakh
|Rs 24.36 Lakh
|Z8L (ADAS) 7-Seater
|Rs 21.35 Lakh
|Rs 22.77 Lakh
|Rs 21.75 Lakh
|Rs 23.24 Lakh
|Rs 23.86 Lakh
|Rs 25.42 Lakh
|Z8L (ADAS) 6-Seater
|Rs 21.60 Lakh
|Rs 22.96 Lakh
|Rs 22.12 Lakh
|Rs 23.48 Lakh
|-
|-