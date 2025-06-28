ETV Bharat / technology

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L Launched With Level-2 ADAS, New Variant: Know Price, Specifications, And More

The Mahindra Scorpio-N rivals the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, and others in India. ( Image Credit: Mahindra Scorpio via X )

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has introduced Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L variant. Additionally, the Indian automaker has also launched a new variant, the Z8T trim, to enhance the premium Z8 range. Moreover, the company is also celebrating three successful years of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, which has sold over 2.5 lakh units.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS and Z8T: What’s New?

Mechanically, the top-tier Z8L and the new Z8T variants remain the same. With the introduction of Level-2 ADAS, the Z8L trim now features Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Pilot Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and High Beam Assist. Moreover, it also includes Speed Limit Assist and Front Vehicle Start Alert.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8L with Level-2 ADAS Features Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Smart Pilot Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Keep Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition

High Beam Assist.

Meanwhile, the new Z8T variant carries all the features of the Z8 trim, but also includes 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Sony-branded audio system, front camera, front parking sensors, 6-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake (EPB), ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM.