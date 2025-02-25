Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched In India: Check Prices, Features, More

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has launched the Scorpio N Carbon edition in India, starting from Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carbon Edition is available in Z8 and Z8L variants. The SUV is available in a seven-seater configuration and comes in both petrol and diesel engine options, paired with either a manual or automatic transmission. The Scorpio N Carbon Edition has been launched to mark 2 lakh sales of its popular and modern version of the Scorpio Classic, the Scorpio N. The newly launched SUV comes with subtle cosmetic changes and is now available in Mahindra dealerships across India.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition: What's New?

The main highlight of the SUV is the blacked-out finish it gets inside and out. The exterior and interior design of the Carbon Edition are identical to the standard Scorpio N. However, the alloy wheels, roof rails, ORVMs (Outside Rearview Mirrors), and window cladding are blacked out. Notably, the front and the rear door cladding and skid plates now have a dark grey finish replacing the silver finish found on the regular Scorpio N. Moreover, the door handles have a dark chrome accent as well.

Similarly, the interior of the Scorpio N Carbon Edition offers an all-black theme. The Carbon Edition features black leatherette seats and brushed aluminium trims around AC vents and the touchscreen panel.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition: Features

The feature list of the Scorpio N Carbon Edition remains the same. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, a 12-Sony speaker audio system, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, automatic climate control, and a single-pane sunroof. Furthermore, in terms of safety, the Scorpio N Carbon Edition comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold and hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, driver drowsiness detection, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), and disc brakes on all wheels.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition: Specifications

The Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition will be available in two engine options-- 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L diesel engines. The 2.0L turbo-petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 200 bhp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm and 380 Nm for the manual and automatic transmissions respectively. Both engines come paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter transmission. The SUV is offered in Z8 and Z8L trims, available in 2WD and 4WD configurations.

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition: Price

The Scorpio N Carbon Edition starts from Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z8 petrol 2WD trim, ranging up to Rs 24.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Z8L diesel 4WD variant. The detailed price list is mentioned below.