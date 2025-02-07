Mahindra Be 6, Xev 9e Full Price List Out: Delivery Details, Specifications, And More

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto has announced the full price list of its electric vehicles-- BE 6 and XEV 9e in India. These are the first inline electric coupe SUVs manufactured by the brand. The smaller-sized, BE 6 will be available in five variants-- Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. The XEV 9e will be offered in four trim levels-- Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three.

Notably, both electric coupe SUVs will feature the 79 kWh battery pack only in their top-end Pack Three variants, whereas all the other variants will get the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. Let's take a look at the full price list of Mahindra's new electric SUVs.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Price and Delivery Details

The Mahindra BE 6 Pack One variant is priced at ₹18.90 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the Pack One Above is priced at ₹20.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Pack Two and Pack Three Select variants of the BE 6 are priced at ₹21.90 lakhs (ex-showroom) and ₹24.50 lakhs (ex-showroom) respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end Pack Three Mahindra BE 6 variant has a price tag of ₹26.90 lakhs (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9e starts from ₹21.90 lakhs (ex-showroom) for its Pack One variant, and the Pack Two variant is priced at ₹24.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are priced at ₹27.90 lakhs (ex-showroom) and ₹30.50 lakhs (ex-showroom) respectively. The price of the Pack One Above variant of the XEV 9e has yet not been revealed.

Price and Delivery Details of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e (Image Credit: ETV Bharat)

Notably, the booking for both electric SUVs begins on February 14, 2025.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Battery Pack and Range

Both the BE 6 and the XEV 9e will be available in two battery pack options-- 59 kWh and 79 kWh. Both battery packs offer DC fast charging support which can charge up to a rate of 175 kW. These battery packs can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes company claims.

However, you will have to buy the chargers for these electric SUVs separately. You can choose between the 7.5 kW and the 11.2 kW charger. The former is priced at Rs 50,000 while the latter is priced at Rs 75,000.

Coming to the range, the company claims that the 59 kWh variant of the BE 6 has a range of up to 535 km, while the 79 kWh variant offers a range of 682 km. Meanwhile, the 59kWh variant XEV 9e has a range of 542 km and the 79kWh variant comes with a 656 km range.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specifications

The smaller 59kWh battery pack of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e produces a maximum of 230 bhp power output and 380 Nm of torque, whereas the larger 79 kWh battery pack produces 285 bhp of power output and 380 Nm of torque, across all its battery packs. Moreover, both SUVs feature an RWD (rear wheel drive) setup with three driving modes-- Range, Everyday, and Race. Notably, these electric SUVs will boast a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode.