Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Bookings Are Open: Full Price List, Delivery Details, More

Hyderabad: Mahindra Auto on Friday started taking bookings for its two electric SUVs-- BE 6 and XEV 9e. Interested buyers can book these electric SUVs online or by visiting their nearest Mahindra dealership. The slightly powerful BE 6 starts from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the larger XEV 9e begins from Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company offers convenient payment plans for the top-spec variants of both vehicles.

Since announcing the prices of both SUVs two months ago, Mahindra Auto produced a total of 2,281 units of these two vehicles, out of which 1,837 units have been dispatched. The company plans to increase the production of these EVs in the upcoming months.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Mechanical Specifications and Range

Both the EVs are built on Mahindra's INGLO platform and share the same powertrain. These EVs use lithium iron phosphate batteries, available in two options -- 59kWh and 79kWh.

According to Mahindra, both EVs can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175kW DC fast charger. The range of the 59kWh battery pack has not yet been revealed while the 79kWh battery pack has a certified ARAI range of 682 km. The smaller battery pack produces a power output of 228 bhp, whereas the larger battery pack delivers a power output of 278 bhp. Both the EVs generate a consistent torque of 380 Nm.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Price and Delivery Details

Both EVs are offered in four variants-- Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select, and Pack Three. All the variants come in 59kWh, except Pack Three which comes in a 79kWh battery pack. The prices and delivery dates of both BE 6 and XEV 9e are available in the attached table below:

The Pack One variant of BE 6 is priced at Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6 Pack One Above is priced at Rs 20.95 (ex-showroom). Deliveries of both Pack One and Pack One Above variants will commence in August 2025.

Pack Two trims of BE 6 and XEV 9e are priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 24.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Meanwhile, the Pack Three Select variants of both EVs are priced at Rs 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the Pack Two and Pack Three Select commences from June 2025 and mid-March 2025, respectively.