Made in India: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Will Be Manufactured In Noida

Hyderabad: Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Series on Thursday, unveiling the next-gen flagship smartphones powered by new AI functionalities. The lineup, including Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, has been confirmed to be manufactured in India.

During the launch, JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, talked about the new lineup and accompanying AI features. He also confirmed the manufacturing of the new devices in the country.

"I am happy to share that the new Galaxy S25 series will be manufactured at our Noida factory.”

Made in India smartphones have been helping the country rank up in the exports with players like Apple and Samsung expanding production in the country. India's top five exports now include automotive diesel fuel, smartphones, aviation fuel, diamonds, and motor gasoline.

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that smartphones now rank second in India’s exports, marking a significant leap from 14th place four years ago. This growth is driven by the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which promotes the domestic production of electronic goods, the minister said.

The Indian government disbursed nearly Rs 1,600 crore under the PLI scheme in the first half of 2024-25, focusing predominantly on electronics manufacturing. While electronics exports surged by 35.1 per cent YoY in December 2023, smartphone exports saw an even higher increase of 45 per cent in the same period.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series at a glance

The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, the Galaxy S25+ starts at Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The new devices are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy. The lineup runs an AI-integrated One UI 7 based on Android 15, featuring new gen-AI capabilities, such as Now Brief for personalised summaries, Now Bar on the lock screen for highlighting important information inside a coloured pill, support for Google's Gemini AI assistant, and more.