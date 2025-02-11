From Design to Deployment: Noida Company Presents Indigenous Drones For Surveillance And Logistics

Bengaluru: Noida-based company is making significant strides in the field of drone technology by designing and developing drones tailored for surveillance and logistics applications. Emphasising indigenous innovation, the company claims to ensure that every component—from electronic parts and engines to radiators—is designed and manufactured in-house.

Mili Shah, Chief Marketing Officer, Raphe mPhibr, highlighted the company's commitment to societal advancement through quality. "We focus on innovating for a better society, ensuring quality parts and sub-components to deliver the best quality drone products," she said.

The company is currently developing two types of drones-- one dedicated to surveillance and the other to logistics. A notable feature of these drones is their foldable design, allowing the arms to be folded for safe storage and easy transportation. The foldable design has become a standard offering as almost every modern drone used to capture aerial shots can be folded for ease of carrying.

Noida-based company showcases foldable drones (ETV Bharat)

In addition to a foldable design, Raphe mPhibr's drones are also equipped with advanced software and claim to operate with precision and stability.

"Our drones are currently being used by all the forces of the Government of India in different fields," Shah noted, underscoring the practical applications and trust in their technology.

Raphe mPhibr is developing surveillance and logistics drones (ETV Bharat)

Looking ahead, the company adheres to a design philosophy centred on user needs, physics, and manufacturability. "We design based on needs, design for physics, design for manufacturing. All our designs are customised based on the needs furnished by users," Shah explained.

The dedication of Indian organisations to indigenous design and development not only showcases India's growing capabilities in drone technology but also reflects a broader commitment to self-reliance and innovation in critical sectors.