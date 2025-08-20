Made By Google 2025 Livestream: When And Where To Watch Launch Of Google Pixel 10 Series

Hyderabad: Alphabet-owned Google is ready to conduct the most anticipated ‘Made by Google’ event on August 20, 2025. The event will showcase the latest lineup of Pixel smartphones, the Pixel 10 series. It includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 XL, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the much-awaited Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Made by Google: When and where to watch

The Made by Google event is scheduled to take place in New York, United States. People who are interested in watching the event can view the livestream at 10:30 PM (IST) via Google’s official YouTube channel or by visiting the official webpage of the Made by Google event.

To watch the event on time, viewers can set a reminder on YouTube or follow the event's updates in real-time across Google’s official social media platforms.

Pixel 10 series: What to expect?

As per the official teaser released on the Google Store, the Pixel 10 Pro will feature a horizontally placed pill-shaped camera island featuring the triple camera setup along with an LED flash unit. The teased design of the Google Pixel 10 Pro seems similar to the ongoing Google Pixel 9 Pro; even the camera unit protrusions are also similar.

The upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to integrate the 3nm Tensor G5 chipset produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) rather than Samsung, which would result in enhanced thermal conduction and processing power.

The upcoming foldable device is expected to feature wireless charging compatibility via the ‘Pixelsnap’ brand, which is expected to be compatible with major Android smartphones. It is expected that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

According to a report shared by Android Headlines, Google might add a new AI-powered tool dubbed ‘Camera Coach’, which will use Google’s Gemini to provide tips to enhance the lighting or camera angle while capturing an image.

The upcoming Pixel 10 smartphone is expected to be available in Obsidian Black, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello colour shades. While the Pro models could likely come in Porcelain White, Jade, and Moonstone. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL would be available in Obsidian Black colour.

Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel earbuds

The Pixel Watch 4 and the new model of the Pixel earbuds might also be launched at the Made by Google event. If it is true, then this would strengthen Google’s efforts to create an ecosystem for Pixel devices.