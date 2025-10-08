ETV Bharat / technology

Look Forward To Keeping India At Forefront Of Digital Revolution: Akash Ambani At IMC

Akash Ambani said that today, we saw the whole value chain from semiconductors to fraud management, to 6G and we look forward to innovating.

Akash Ambani At IMC 2025
File photo of Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 8, 2025 at 2:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The full value chain of technologies on display at India Mobile Congress (IMC) underscore India's progress from semiconductors to fraud management solutions, and upcoming 6G, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said on Wednesday, adding that the company is committed to innovating and ensuring India remains at the forefront of the digital revolution.

Ambani said the India Mobile Congress 2025 marks a milestone in showcasing the nation's achievements. "Today we saw the whole value chain...from semiconductors, to fraud management, to 6G, and we look forward to innovating and keeping India at the forefront of the digital revolution," Ambani said on the sidelines of the mega event.

Meanwhile, SP Kochhar, Director General of industry body COAI, said IMC inauguration marks a strong beginning for a program rooted in innovation and technological progress.

"As the Prime Minister emphasised, India's technological future is in capable hands, with the nation rising strongly as a digital-first platform. Communications now reach the farthest corners, supported by rapid technological upgrades and resolute action against unwanted actions like spam/scams by telecom service providers under the government's guidance," Kochhar added.

According to him, a balanced ecosystem fostering both established players and startups is key to sustaining India's digital momentum.

Also Read

  1. IMC 2025 | 'From Follower To Leader': Scindia Says India's Tech Vision Now Reaches 6G And Beyond
  2. 'Internet Cheaper Than Tea': PM Modi Showcases India’s Digital Leap At IMC 2025

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA MOBILE CONGRESS 2025RELIANCE JIO CHAIRMAN AKASH AMBANIAKASH AMBANI ON IMC 20256GIMC 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.