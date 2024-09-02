Living in a Flood Affected Areas, Need to Use these Top Five Cars with Highest Water Wading Capacity

Hyderabad: Rains have wreaked havoc in many states of the country including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Many areas have been affected by floods. The floods have caused widespread damage in several areas and many houses, and cars have been washed away.

If you reside in flood-affected areas and are keen to cross the water-filled roads, here are some SUVs, that have excellent water-wading capacity. Here are the top five SUVs, which can aid you in crossing flooded roads.

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender comes with the highest water-wading capability among all the cars sold in India. The Defender is being sold with the most impressive water-wading capability of 900 mm, so the SUV can easily go into deep areas. The SUV also has a 4x4 system, which enables it to do the most dangerous off-roading.

Jeep Wrangler

The road presence of the huge Jeep Wrangler is worth seeing. Along with this, the SUV has an impressive water-wading depth capability of 760 mm in it. The Jeep Wrangler is second on the list. The SUV comes with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and off-road features as standard. It is designed for off-roading so that you can easily pass through water-filled areas.

Toyota Fortuner

One of the SUVs which is liked for its luxury and performance is Toyota Fortuner. Speaking about the water wading capacity of Fortuner, its capacity is 700 mm, which is equal to Force Gurkha. In this, the option of diesel and petrol engines is available in Fortuner 4x2 and 4x4 versions. The strong design and foundation of the Toyota Fortuner are suitable for off-road as well as crossing flooded areas.

Force Gurkha

Force Gurkha, which is known for its rugged look and strong performance, is also considered ideal for off-roading and going through water-filled areas. It has 50 mm more water wading capacity than Mahindra Thar, which is 700 mm. One can get such water-wading capacity at a very low price, which is quite attractive. Due to this capacity, it can easily go on flooded roads.

Mahindra Thar

An indigenous SUV Mahindra Thar is in fifth place. The SUV has the lowest water-wading capacity compared to other cars mentioned above. The company has given it a water-wading capacity of up to 650 mm, which is a commendable capacity. With this capacity, this SUV becomes a favourite for on-roading as well as off-roading.