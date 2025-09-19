ETV Bharat / technology

Beyond Sale Hype: The Biggest Deals On Smartphones, Laptops, Earbuds, Smartwatches, And Other Gadgets

Tech treasure hunt: Real deals, no gimmicks
Tech treasure hunt: Real deals, no gimmicks (ETV Bharat creative)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: With the onset of the festive season in India, e-commerce portals in the country are preparing for the biggest sale of the year on electronics and gadgets, bringing high-value items at their lowest possible prices. Everything from smartphones and laptops to earbuds and smartwatches will be available at discounted prices. Customers will be able to make use of bank offers and exchange bonuses to bring the prices even lower.

E-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon are set to kick start the sale on September 23, with 24-hour early access for their privileged customers (Black and Plus for Flipkart; Prime for Amazon). Platforms like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Croma are also hosting festive offers on gadgets and electronics for their customers, which start around the same period. Ahead of the sale, brands have started to reveal the festive prices of their products, giving us a chance to wishlist the items—sometimes allowing purchase at discounted prices.

However, the sale hype is resulting in too much noise, making it difficult to understand which deals are only slightly good and which products are available at an absolute steal. We are going beyond the hype and listing the biggest deals available on smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, and more.

1:43 PM, 19 Sep 2025 (IST)

Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on September 19, with stocks finishing up within hours on major e-commerce platforms. However, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are still available on Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. The iPhone 17 was launched for a starting price of Rs 82,990, and the iPhone 17 Air for a starting price of Rs 1,19,990. However, on all three platforms, the standard variant is available with a discount of Rs 6,000 and the Air model with a discount of Rs 4,000 using bank offers. The following table lists the starting effective price of these variants:

ModeliPhone 17iPhone 17 Air
Storage256 GB256 GB
Launch PriceRs 82,990Rs 1,19,990
Bank OfferRs 6,000Rs 4,000
Effective PriceRs 76,990Rs 1,15,990
In picture: Apple iPhone 17 (Image Credits: Apple)

