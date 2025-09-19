Beyond Sale Hype: The Biggest Deals On Smartphones, Laptops, Earbuds, Smartwatches, And Other Gadgets

Apple iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on September 19, with stocks finishing up within hours on major e-commerce platforms. However, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are still available on Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. The iPhone 17 was launched for a starting price of Rs 82,990, and the iPhone 17 Air for a starting price of Rs 1,19,990. However, on all three platforms, the standard variant is available with a discount of Rs 6,000 and the Air model with a discount of Rs 4,000 using bank offers. The following table lists the starting effective price of these variants: