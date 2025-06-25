NASA Axiom Mission Launch LIVE: Countdown Begins For Shubhanshu Shukla's Flight To Space

The Ax-4 crew, made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts, will spend 14 days at the ISS. The crew includes:
- Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson (Commander), who holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space for an American astronaut
- Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Vyomnaut Shubhanshu Shukla (Pilot), who will be India's second national astronaut to travel to space since 1984
- European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Mission Specialist) of Poland, who will be the second Polish astronaut to fly into space since 1978
- Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu (Mission Specialist), who will be the second national Hungarian astronaut to travel to space since 1980
Notably, India's Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is part of the Ax-4 backup crew alongside Gyula Cserényi of Hungary.