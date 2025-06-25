NASA Axiom Mission Launch LIVE: Countdown Begins For Shubhanshu Shukla's Flight To Space

Ax-4 Mission Crew

The Ax-4 crew, made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts, will spend 14 days at the ISS. The crew includes:

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson (Commander), who holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space for an American astronaut

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Vyomnaut Shubhanshu Shukla (Pilot), who will be India's second national astronaut to travel to space since 1984

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Mission Specialist) of Poland, who will be the second Polish astronaut to fly into space since 1978

Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu (Mission Specialist), who will be the second national Hungarian astronaut to travel to space since 1980

Notably, India's Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is part of the Ax-4 backup crew alongside Gyula Cserényi of Hungary.