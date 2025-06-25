ETV Bharat / technology

NASA Axiom Mission Launch LIVE: Countdown Begins For Shubhanshu Shukla's Flight To Space

NASA Axiom Mission Launch LIVE
Ax-4 Mission crew includes four members, including India's Shubhanshu Shukla (esaspaceflight)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 9:50 AM IST

Updated : June 25, 2025 at 10:07 AM IST

Hyderabad: NASA Axiom Mission Launch LIVE - Following several delays, India's Shubhanshu Shukla is all set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) today, June 25, 2025, with three other astronauts as part of the Axiom Mission 4. NASA confirmed that the commercial mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at the US space agency's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting 2:31 AM EDT or 12:01 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) for launch of the private astronaut mission to the ISS. The targeted docking time is approximately 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

SpaceX announced that preparations for the launch are proceeding smoothly. "All systems are looking good for Wednesday’s launch of Ax-4 Mission to the ISS, and weather is 90 per cent favourable for liftoff," SpaceX said in a post on X. The Webcast for the mission will start at 10:00 AM IST. The live coverage of launch and arrival activities will stream on NASA+, ESA's YouTube channel, Axiom Space website, and SpaceX's X account.

NASA says that the current launch opportunity followed discussions between NASA and Roscosmos officials regarding recent repairs in the transfer tunnel at the aft section of the Zvezda service module aboard the ISS. Following evaluations, both agencies agreed to reduce the tunnel's pressure to 100 millimetres of mercury. NASA says that teams will continue to evaluate going forward, as safety remains a top priority for NASA and Roscosmos.

The Ax-4 crew will be spending 14 days at the ISS, marking the fourth private astronaut mission to the space station for Axiom Space and the second commercial spaceflight mission made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts.

Shubhanshu Shukla, a serving officer in the Indian Air Force, has been chosen as an astronaut for India's Gaganyaan Mission alongside Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Prathap. Shukla's flight aboard Axiom Mission 4 will make him the first Gaganyatri to reach space. The experience is expected to be valuable for ISRO, as the agency plans to launch at least three uncrewed Gaganyaan missions throughout the year to validate the safety and reliability of its hardware ahead of the first crewed flight, scheduled for 2026.

LIVE FEED

10:01 AM, 25 Jun 2025 (IST)

Ax-4 Mission Crew

The Ax-4 crew, made up of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts, will spend 14 days at the ISS. The crew includes:

  • Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson (Commander), who holds the record for the longest cumulative time in space for an American astronaut
  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Vyomnaut Shubhanshu Shukla (Pilot), who will be India's second national astronaut to travel to space since 1984
  • European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Mission Specialist) of Poland, who will be the second Polish astronaut to fly into space since 1978
  • Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu (Mission Specialist), who will be the second national Hungarian astronaut to travel to space since 1980

Notably, India's Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is part of the Ax-4 backup crew alongside Gyula Cserényi of Hungary.

9:54 AM, 25 Jun 2025 (IST)

Axiom Mission 4 ready to take off

The Axiom Mission 4, following several delays, is finally ready to take off aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. SpaceX said that the weather is 90 per cent favourable for liftoff, and all the systems are looking good.

